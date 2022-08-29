-TQS-168 demonstrated robust geroprotective effects in preclinical studies-

Tranquis Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-neurology company developing innovative medicines with the potential to revolutionize the management of neurodegenerative and aging-related diseases, today announced it will present preclinical data on the anti-aging effects of TQS-168, a small molecule modulator of PGC-1a, at ARDD 2022, the 9th Aging Research and Drug Discovery meeting, taking place August 29 to September 2, 2022 at the University of Copenhagen, Denmark.

In the preclinical study conducted in 18-month-old mice, it was shown that treatment for four months with TQS-168 resulted in a 66% improvement in the 31-point Frailty Index, a commonly used measurement to evaluate aging-related changes in mice. Treatment with TQS-168 also resulted in improvements in grip strength and treadmill running endurance, and a reduction in fat mass with no change in lean mass. These results indicate that TQS-168 has robust geroprotective effects in mice.

TQS-168 was found to be well tolerated in healthy adult male subjects in a Phase 1 clinical trial. Adverse events were mild and transient, and no abnormalities were observed in laboratory parameters, ECG, or vital signs. No serious adverse events occurred. TQS-168 is ready for clinical trials to evaluate its potential to impact human aging and quality of life in the elderly. Tranquis is also advancing TQS-168 into clinical studies in other indications.

About TQS-168 and PGC-1a

TQS-168 is a PGC-1a-enhancing small molecule in development for the treatment of neurodegenerative, metabolic, and aging-related diseases in which PGC-1a modulation plays a critical role. PGC-1a is a transcriptional coactivator that regulates genes involved in cell energy metabolism, acting as a key regulator of mitochondrial biogenesis, giving TQS-168 potential as a target in a broad spectrum of diseases. TQS-168 showed survival and functional benefits in various animal models of neurodegenerative disease, including ALS and Parkinson's disease. TQS-168 also demonstrated compelling biomarker data, including increased PGC-1a gene expression, reduction of inflammatory monocytes and cytokines, and reduced levels of neurofilament light in animal models. In vitro, TQS-168 also shows specific immunomodulatory effects in myeloid cell lines and in white blood cells from people living with ALS.

About Tranquis

Tranquis is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of small molecule therapeutics based on its unique approach of modulating PGC-1a to restore normal cell homeostasis and function. Tranquis' platform has the potential to revolutionize the management of an entire range of indications in the fields of neurodegeneration, mitochondrial diseases, immuno-inflammation, and immunosenescence. In addition, the Company's approach may promote healthy aging and longevity.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220829005230/en/

Contacts:

Investors

investors@tranquis.com



Media

Cory Tromblee

media@tranquis.com