Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - August 29, 2022) - Total Network Services (TNS) has announced the launch of the Universal Communication Identifier (UCID). UCID is positioned as a world-first blockchain-powered service that can enhance supply chain security, device management, software licensing, and equipment tracking. The patent pending technology leverages the power of blockchain to reduce the risks of a security breach as it decentralizes for IOT device cyber-defense-data .

Technology has been advancing at a rapid pace. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, many companies are resorting to a remote or hybrid work culture. This has driven mounting concern around network and device security. UCID leverages distributed ledger technology and cryptography to minimize the risk of security breaches.

TNS took MEID's concept a step further and liaised with the Telecommunication Industry Association in early 2020 to get approval for what it originally termed as an Enhanced Mobile Equipment Identifier (E-MEID). Now referred to as UCID, the firm's idea was to link the MEID to a blockchain that is specifically designed to improve supply chain security in ICT. This was a collaborative undertaking to support the TIA's new international supply chain security standard (SCS 9001). Implemented as an NFT (Non Fungible Token), the UCID has a higher level of documentation capabilities and can be expanded to include any smart device owned by a specific user. The Universal Communication Identifier (UCID) leverages a user's identity plus the device identifier with respect to cyber security related activity on the device. Connecting the MEID to the blockchain using UCID enhances network and product security for all of the devices a person uses in a consistent fashion, based on which devices are part of their own personal network. A UCID can manage multiple devices like laptops, phones, smart TVs and all smart devices owned by the user. When a malevolent actor is blocked on one device, this technology can be used to block the same attacker on all connected devices.

TNS has recently integrated UCID into the Forward Edge AI Gabriel app, which blocks spam calls and robocalls for the purpose of recording security-specific data and sharing it with other devices and users that are a part of the user's network.

UCID also faciltates a smooth transition from one device to another with regard to blocking spam calls. Normally, when people switch from one device to another, they would not be able to transfer the list of blocked numbers. This becomes easy with UCID as all the information is decentralized and is easily available on the blockchain.

Commenting on the usefulness of the patent pending technology, Kevin .L. Jackson, the CEO of TNS said, "UCID is truly a breakthrough technology that can change the outlook for cybersecurity as we know it. It facilitates a much greater level of security and traceability for not just mobile devices but also supply chain security, software licensing and equipment tracking. It can serve as a great tool for identification of counterfeit products. In fact, UCID has been integrated into a new app called the Electronic Mobile Medical Application (EMMA) that will be used by the US Census Bureau to facilitate reporting and processing of medical claims. We have just begun exploring the potential of this technology. I am sure that, in the future, we will be making many more announcements regarding the contributions UCID can make to cybersecurity and many other fields."

Media Contact:

Name: Jonathan Alvarado

Email address: jon@concentricmedia.co

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/135182