Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 29, 2022) - New Stratus Energy Inc. (TSXV: NSE) ("New Stratus" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce its financial and operating results for the three months ended June 30, 2022.

Quarterly Highlights

Record quarterly revenue of $33.2 million

Record quarterly funds flow from operations 1 of $20.8 million ($0.18 per share)

of $20.8 million ($0.18 per share) Record quarterly adjusted EBITDA 1 of $19.7 million ($0.17 per share)

of $19.7 million ($0.17 per share) Ended the quarter with a cash balance of $26.4 million ($0.24 per share) and working capital of $43.2 million ($0.38 per share).

The three months ended June 30, 2022 marked the Corporation's second quarter following the acquisition of 100% of the shares of Repsol Ecuador S.A., which closed on January 14, 2022 (the "Acquisition"). In a robust commodity environment, New Stratus was able to achieve record financial results for the quarter, including revenue, funds flow from operations, adjusted EBITDA, cash and working capital. The record results were achieved despite an 18-day nationwide labour strike which was resolved at the end of June.

Financial and Operational Summary

(in Canadian dollars, expect per share information) Three months ended June 30, 2022 Three months ended March, 2022 Revenue



Funds Flow from Operations(1)

Per Share - Basic

Per Shares - Diluted(2) $33,226,400



$20,781,579

$0.18

$0.16 $25,712,107



$(335,866)

$(0.01)

$(0.01) Adjusted EBITDA(1)

Per share - Basic

Per Share - Diluted(2)



Net Income

Per share - Basic

Per Share - Diluted(2) $19,682,227

$0.17

$0.15



$14,012,354

$0.12

$0.11 $13,352,418

$0.13

$0.11



$18,117,270

$0.18

$0.15 Cash & Cash Equivalents $26,428,843 $15,474,166 Working Capital $43,155,796 $29,145,628 Operating

Average Daily Production Heavy Crude Oil (bopd) 5,379 5,305 Consumption Oil (bopd) 941 732 Sales production 4,438 4,573 Operating Netback(3) (C$/bopd) Service Tariff $49.55 $48.41 Carry forward recovery $34.58 $17.08 Net Revenue $84.13 $65.49 Production Costs $23.57 $22.85 Netback(1) $60.56 $42.64

Includes in-the-money dilutive instruments as at June 30, 2022 which include 9,390,000 stock options with a weighted average exercise price of $0.21 and 37,099,304 warrants with a weighted average exercise price of $0.32.

Environmental and Social Responsibility

The Corporation also provided in its management's discussion and analysis, its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) performance including information relating to operations in Ecuador and how New Stratus is helping mitigate potential non-financial risks emanating from the oil fields.

Environmental

The operation of Blocks 16 and 67 (Tivacuno) takes place in an area of great environmental sensitivity, which partially coincides with the Yasuní National Park, located in the Amazon jungle of Ecuador.

NSE continues making improvements in the design and efficiency of the operational processes in Ecuador, with the goal to enhance environmental performance. We are reviewing practices such as cluster drilling (multiple wells drilled per location), directional and horizontal drilling, centralized production facilities, injection wells for handling produced water, construction of centralized industrial facilities, roads and right of way with minimization of the use of areas (reduction of deforestation) incorporated from the beginning. Thus, the area occupied by industrial facilities, internal roads and right of way is only 0.26% (367 hectares) of the total concession area (138,800 hectares).

Social

Blocks 16 and 67 (Tivacuno) are in the Waorani and Kichwa indigenous communities. To balance the opportunities that the communities have for a better quality of life, prior operators signed a collaboration agreement with N.A.W.E (Nacionalidad Waorani del Ecuador) in the Waorani community. The agreement focuses on the following four broad matters: health, education, support to N.A.W.E. management and community leaders and, support to the development of communities.

Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures

This news release contains the financial terms "Adjusted EBITDA", "Funds flow from operations" and "Operating Netback" that do not have a standardized definition under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). These financial measures, together with measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, provide useful information to investors and shareholders, as management uses them to evaluate the operating performance of the Corporation. The Corporation's determination of these non-IFRS measures may differ from other reporting issuers, and therefore are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Further, these non-IFRS measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance or cash flows prepared in accordance with IFRS.

For a reconciliation and details on Non-GAAP measures, see the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the three months ended June 30, 2022.

