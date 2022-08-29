PGS ASA: PGS, TGS and CGG Announce Schlumberger Joining Versal - a Unified Multi-client Data Ecosystem

PGS, TGS and CGG Announce Schlumberger Joining Versal - a Unified Multi-client Data Ecosystem

29 August 2022

Oslo, Norway - PGS, TGS and CGG, industry leaders of multi-client geoscience data, announce that Schlumberger has become a part of Versal, increasing its coverage to the vast majority of the world's multi-client seismic data. Versal was created by PGS, TGS and CGGin 2020 and launched in 2021to provide a vendor-neutral, single point of access to the largest multi-client data libraries with enhanced efficiency and usability.

Versal is a unified, independent, secure, cloud-based multi-client seismic data ecosystem where energy companies can easily access all their data and entitlements in one place via a single log-in. Versal allows E&P teams to capitalize on their interpretation and analysis workflows for subsurface projects by leveraging a seamless licensed data experience that takes minutes rather than days, enabling maximum efficiency and opportunity generation.

"We are very pleased by Schlumberger's decision to join Versal. They have a significant multi-client data library, and combining it with the seismic multi-client libraries of PGS, TGS and CGG makes Versal an even more important vendor-neutral cloud-based common ecosystem for multi-client data. We are proud and excited by Versal becoming a successful industry-wide digitalization initiative," says Nathan Oliver, EVP Sales & Services at PGS.

"What makes Versal unique is that it's customer-centric with the aim to ensure that E&P teams have access to the most accurate information, all in one place, to make the best exploration decisions. And by adding Schlumberger's multi-client data library to Versal, we're now able to offer the industry a robust and collaborative solution to explore and evaluate virtually all global multi-client data. We look forward to our continued partnership with CGG, PGS and Schlumberger as we evolve this ecosystem," says Jan Schoolmeesters, EVP of Digital Energy Solutions at TGS.

"We are very pleased to see Schlumberger join Versal, giving clients streamlined access to four of the industry's largest multi-client data libraries. Versal now represents the overwhelming majority of the seismic data available on the market today-all within a single user-friendly platform. Now oil and gas operators have even more data at their fingertips to make better-informed decisions during their critical exploration and development operations," says Dechun Lin, EVP, Earth Data at CGG.

The Versal team will host demonstrations of the ecosystem at the IMAGE Conference in Houston, Texas, on Monday, 29 August through Wednesday, 31 August 2022, at the George R. Brown Convention Center@versalearth.comfor further inquiries.

About PGS

PGS ASA and its subsidiaries ("PGS" or "the Company") is a focused marine geophysical company that provides a broad range of seismic and reservoir services, including acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation. The Company MultiClient data library is among the largest in the seismic industry, with modern 3D coverage in all significant offshore hydrocarbon provinces of the world. The Company operates on a worldwide basis with headquarters in Oslo, Norway and the PGS share is listed on the Oslo stock exchange (OSE: PGS). For more information, visit PGS.com or contact:

Bård Stenberg

VP IR & Corporate Communication

Mobile: +47 992 45 235

E-Mail: bard.stenberg@pgs.com

About TGS

TGS provides multi-client geoscience data to oil and gas Exploration and Production companies worldwide. In addition to extensive global geophysical and geological data libraries that include multi-client seismic data, magnetic and gravity data, digital well logs, production data and directional surveys, TGS also offers advanced processing and imaging services, interpretation products, and data integration solutions. For more information visit TGS.comor contact:

Jaclyn Townsend

VP, Marketing at TGS

E-Mail: jaclyn.townsend@tgs.com

About CGG

CGG (www.cgg.com) is a global technology and HPC leader that provides data, products, services and solutions in Earth science, data science, sensing and monitoring. Our unique portfolio supports our clients in efficiently and responsibly solving complex digital, energy transition, natural resource, environmental, and infrastructure challenges for a more sustainable future. CGG employs around 3,300 people worldwide and is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864). For more information, visit CGG.com or contact:

Christophe Barnini

Group Communications & Investor Relations

Tel: + 33 1 64 47 38 11

E-Mail: christophe.barnini@cgg.com

About Schlumberger

Schlumbergeror contact:

Moira Duff - Director of External Communication, Schlumberger Limited

Tel: +1