Grid Dynamics Expands Operations in Poland with Opening of New Warsaw Location

SAN RAMON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2022 / Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) (Grid Dynamics), a leader in enterprise-level digital transformation services and solutions, announced today the expansion of Grid Dynamics Poland as part of its ongoing global expansion efforts. This is the company's fourth location in the region after Krakow, Wroclaw, and Gdansk. Located in the center of Warsaw, Grid Dynamics' newest operational center will seek to employ several hundred engineering talents by the end of 2023.

As global demand for digital transformation solutions increases, Grid Dynamics' presence in Poland confirms the company's desire to attract global tech talent. The ongoing expansion in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) is part of the company's rapid growth in headcount globally. Grid Dynamics now employs over 3800 employees in twelve countries.

"Expanding Grid Dynamics' presence in Poland gives us access to a growing, broadly diverse talent pool," said Leonard Livschitz, CEO of Grid Dynamics. "The Warsaw location will be a key contributor to advancing our objective to become a global leader in enabling digital transformation at Fortune 1000 companies. Poland is becoming a regional technology hub thanks to its readiness for digital transformation, innovation, business needs, and multi-cloud approach. We believe the region hosts a wealth of technology talent, and we're eager to continue leveraging that talent to meet our goals and best serve our Fortune 1000 customers."

Recently, Mr. Livschitz traveled to Warsaw to meet with the Ambassador of the United States to Poland, Mark Brzezinski, to discuss the Polish innovation ecosystem. It was a meeting with representatives of the American and Polish business communities, as well as members of the government, investment funds, and the education system, at which Mr. Livschitz was the keynote speaker.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics (Nasdaq: GDYN) is a digital-native technology services provider that accelerates growth and bolsters competitive advantage for Fortune 1000 companies. Grid Dynamics provides digital transformation consulting and implementation services in omnichannel customer experience, big data analytics, search, artificial intelligence, cloud migration, and application modernization. Grid Dynamics achieves high speed-to-market, quality, and efficiency by using technology accelerators, an agile delivery culture, and its pool of global engineering talent. Founded in 2006, Grid Dynamics is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices across the US, Mexico, UK, Netherlands, Mexico, Switzerland, India, and Central and Eastern Europe.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are not historical facts, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results of Grid Dynamics to differ materially from those expected and projected. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "may," "will," "potential," "projects," "predicts," "continue," or "should," or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, quotations and statements regarding the operations and growth of Grid Dynamics Poland.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside Grid Dynamics' control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to, any factors limiting the growth of or employee hiring by Grid Dynamics Poland.

Grid Dynamics cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Grid Dynamics cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Grid Dynamics does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Further information about factors that could materially affect Grid Dynamics, including its results of operations and financial condition, is set forth under the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual report on Form 10-Q filed August 4, 2022 and in other periodic filings Grid Dynamics makes with the SEC.

Public Relations Contacts:

Nancy MacGregor

Trier and Company for Grid Dynamics

415.309.5185 | nancy@triercompany.com

Liudmyla Tatura

Digital Marketing and Communications Manager

Kyiv, Ukraine

+38 097 863 05 42 | ltatura@griddynamics.com

