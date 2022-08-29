Aalborg CSP will connect a 2.5 MW ammonia heat pump to a district heating system operated by E.ON Denmark. The facility will be located at a local wastewater treatment plant.Aalborg CSP has revealed plans to install a large-scale heat pump for wastewater to optimize a green district heating system operated by E.ON Denmark, a unit of German energy company E.ON, in Frederikssund, Denmark. "The order for E.ON Denmark consists of turnkey contract for a heat pump with associated exchanger, piping and purification system, which will be extracting the energy from the treated wastewater before it is subsequently ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
