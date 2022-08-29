uMed: First of its kind patient cohort program announced at IPF-Summit

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2022announced the launch of the Access-ILD/PF Cohort at the sixth annual Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) Summit in Boston.



uMed has built a technology that can rapidly identify, directly engage and quickly recruit patient populations at a significantly faster rate for participation in both clinical and real-world studies.



"Research in the life sciences industry is often a long process, especially in the rare disease space, where it can take several years to complete," said Matt Wilson, MD, founder and president of uMed. "Our pioneering platform is designed to solve the challenges that researchers and patients are facing - delays in new therapies."



About uMed:

uMedis a technology platform embedded across a global network of healthcare providers that automates the process of building prospective, protocolized patient cohorts. This enables sites to participate in dozens of programs simultaneously without increasing overhead or burden on staff. For life science companies, uMed provides access to research-grade real-world data, where patients within those datasets can be compliantly re-engaged to support the aims of commercial and R&D teams. For more information, visit www.umed.io.In November 2020, the company raised £3.7 million in venture capital.

