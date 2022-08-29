Connectus Wealth Advisers: Dental Wealth Will Join Focus Partner Firm Buckingham Strategic Wealth, Further Expanding Buckingham's Presence in the Pacific Northwest

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2022 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement under which Dental Wealth Advisors, LLC ("Dental Wealth Advisors"), a registered investment adviser based in Bellevue, WA, will join Focus partner firm Buckingham Strategic Wealth, LLC ("Buckingham" or "Buckingham Strategic Wealth"). This transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

Dental Wealth Advisors is a fee-only wealth management firm which predominantly serves the comprehensive financial needs of dentists and other personnel of dental practices during and after their practice careers. Dental Wealth Advisors has been associated with Buckingham since its founding through its partnership with Buckingham Strategic Partners, LLC, Buckingham's affiliated comprehensive wealth platform.

"Partnering with Buckingham was a natural choice for us," said Sam Martin, Senior Wealth Advisor of Dental Wealth Advisors. "I'm thrilled to be joining a team of the best minds in the business, providing my clients with access to the latest financial tools and services, as well as Buckingham's powerful collective wisdom. Buckingham will also assume responsibility for our back office advisory functions, so my team and I can focus on what we do best, helping clients achieve their financial and life objectives. Buckingham's evidence-based methodology aligns with our philosophy on client service, and we can't wait to be part of the team."

"We have known Sam for nearly two decades and share many of the same values and principles, consistently putting clients' interests first and basing our investment and planning strategies on evidence-driven research," said Adam Birenbaum, CEO of Buckingham. "We look forward to growing our presence in the Bellevue community."

"We are delighted that Dental Wealth Advisors will join Buckingham," said Rudy Adolf, Founder, CEO and Chairman of Focus. "Sam and his team will further expand Buckingham's growing presence in the Pacific Northwest and supplement Buckingham's deep-rooted experience serving the specialized financial planning needs of dentists and dental practices. Strategic transactions like these enable advisory teams to benefit from the deep resources and expertise that our partner firms can offer. The breadth of our partnership offers firms seeking a succession solution a range of options, ensuring the best possible transition for advisors and their clients."

About Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. is a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms. Focus provides access to best practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. Focus partner firms maintain their operational independence, while they benefit from the synergies, scale, economics and best practices offered by Focus to achieve their business objectives. For more information about Focus, please visit www.focusfinancialpartners.com.

About Buckingham Strategic Wealth, LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth, LLC helps individuals, families, businesses, trusts, nonprofits, retirement plans and medical practice owners achieve their most important life and financial goals by creating customized, comprehensive, evidence-based financial plans. Buckingham's investment philosophy is rooted in an academic approach tailored to address each client's willingness and ability to accept market risk. As a registered investment adviser, Buckingham has a fiduciary obligation to its clients. Buckingham's investment approach centers on modern portfolio theory implemented through passively managed mutual funds and the firm's fixed income portfolio design and execution capabilities. Headquartered in St. Louis, Buckingham has 45 offices across the country. For more information, visit www.buckinghamstrategicwealth.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect Focus' current views with respect to certain current and future events. These forward-looking statements are, and will be, subject to many risks, uncertainties and factors relating to Focus' operations and business environment, including the impact of the conflict in Ukraine, which may cause future events to be materially different from these forward-looking statements or anything implied therein. Any forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to Focus on the date of this release. Focus does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any statements expressed or implied therein will not be realized. Additional information on risk factors that could affect Focus may be found in Focus' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

