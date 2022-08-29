Ex-AliveCor executive's new role will focus on furthering the medical strategy of the heart health technology company

B-Secur, a leader in EKG technology, today announced the appointment of Mark Bogart as its new Senior Vice President (SVP) of U.S. Healthcare helping to expand the company's footprint in the U.S. market.

Bogart will identify, develop, and build long-term agreements with medical device and digital health companies as well as cultivate and manage customer relationships with existing partners. He will also focus on delivering the company's medical strategy for its newly launched HeartKey 2.0 technology.

Launched in April at Heart Rhythm 2022, HeartKey 2.0 significantly reduces EKG signal noise, elevating EKG interpretation to new heights of efficiency and accuracy for clinicians and facilitating the trend towards greater remote cardiac monitoring. It also offers a range of FDA-cleared health algorithms and actionable wellness insights.

Mark said: "Supported by a best-in-class engineering and product development team, B-Secur is at the forefront of signal conditioning and EKG rhythm analysis.

"The opportunity to engage and bring forward HeartKey 2.0 creates tremendous opportunities across the U.S. Medtech space and ultimately improves workflow, patient care and clinical outcomes. It's a game changer for the industry and our physician providers."

Bogart joins B-Secur from AliveCor where heserved as a SVP of the U.S. Healthcare Division. In his previous role, he helped establish KardiaMobile6L in the B2B markets, validated a direct reimbursement model, and developed new sales and strategic opportunities with KOL's, leading healthcare systems, and progressive companies in digital health. He joins B-Secur with an impressive track record of working with corporate, small, and scale-up businesses and believes the company's new technology has the power to evolve the cardiovascular space.

B-Secur's Chief Commercial Officer, Ben Carter said he is delighted Mark has joined the company to help grow the business in the U.S.

He said: "Since the launch of HeartKey 2.0 we have seen a strong growing demand across our key consumer and medical customers.

"Mark brings a wealth of leadership and business experience from across the medical industry. He has worked with some of the biggest medical device and platform companies in the world and has deep medical industry knowledge. I'm excited that Mark has agreed to join B-Secur and I look forward to working with him as we continue to grow our business, especially in the U.S."

Founded in Belfast, Northern Ireland, B-Secur employs almost 100 people across offices in the U.S., the UK and Ireland. The innovative biosensing algorithm company licences its technology to a number of medical and consumer technology customers.

About B-Secur

