Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - August 29, 2022) - GENERAL EUROPEAN STRATEGIC INVESTMENTS INC. (OTC Pink: GESI) (the "Company or GESI") informs about the progress of the Seismic and Electromagnetic Methods for Deep Mineral Exploration Project ("SEEMS DEEP") in Central-East Finland. GESI participates in the SEEMS DEEP Project through its wholly owned Finnish subsidiary Laakso Minerals Oy ("Laakso").

SEEMS DEEP is a 3-year Project (1.5.2022-30.4.2025) funded by ERA-MIN3 Program of the European Union (EU), entitled Raw materials for the sustainable development and the circular economy, Topic 1: Supply of raw materials from exploration to mining. The goal of the SEEMS DEEP Project is development of a novel workflow integrating seismic and electromagnetic methods to address challenges of deep ore exploration. The Project budget is funded by the European Union (EU) with 2.2 Million Euro.

The program is targeting the buried part of the Koillismaa Layered Igneous Complex in Central Finland, which has been identified by a strong gravity and seismic anomaly within GESI-Laakso's 209 square-km large Korpuajärvi permit area. It has the potential to host orthomagmatic Nickel-Copper-Cobalt-Platinum Group Elements (Palladium, Platinum, Gold) and Chrome-Vanadium-Titanium-Iron mineralization.

The First Conference of of the SEEMS DEEP Consortium has taken place on August 16-18, 2022 in Scandic City, Oulu, Finland and was hosted by GESI-Laakso.

A total of 20 participants represented to the Consortium, including major geological and geophysical institutes and universities like the Geological Survey of Finland (GTK), Uppsala University (Sweden), BRGM (France), Institute of Geophysics (Polish Academy of Sciences), Geopartner Geofizyka (Poland), GRM-Services (Finland), IRIS Instruments (France), as well as Geopool (Finland), which cooperates with GESI-Laakso as operator in all of GESI-Laakso's Finnish projects.

A significant amount of work has been performed by the Participants since the beginning of the Project (May 1, 2022) and has been reported by them at the Conference. All the pre-existing geological and geophysical data, including the petrophysical analysis of the drill-core from the Koillismaa deep hole, which is being fully financed and drilled by GTK on behalf of the Finnish Government within the Laakso's Korpuajärvi 209 square-km large permit area, have been analyzed by the representatives of GTK, Geopool and Laakso, which resulted in the creation of the initial Geomodel of the study area.

Detailed descriptions of the geophysical survey design and instrumentations have been reported to the Conference by the Participants. Combined application of the seismic and electromagnetic methods will provide an integrated processing, modelling and geological interpretation. Newly acquired geophysical data will be added into the initial Geomodel, which will result in creating of a Common Earth Model, fully reflecting the geological structure of the Koillismaa Layered Igneous Complex within GESI-Laakso's Korpuajärvi permit area with delineation of the potential zones of the ore deposits. A unique possibility of correlation of the acquired geophysical data with the analysis of the drill-core material from the Koillismaa deep hole will allow the potential for deep seated mineralization to be assessed.

Apart from the scientific and technical sessions, the geological field trip through the study area has been organized during the Conference. It included visits to the main outcrops of the igneous rocks and to the drill site of the Koillismaa deep hole and has been guided by the leading GTK geologists and the representatives of Geopool and Laakso.

Important attention at the Conference has been paid to the environmental issues of the Project and the contacts on this matter with the local authorities, landowners and population, including town hall meetings to create a social license to cooperate. These activities have been initiated already by GTK, Geopool and GESI-Laakso.

The Conference allowed the full coordination of the work groups and tasks of all the members of the Consortium. The beginning of the field work is planned for summer 2023 and it is expected to be performed in parallel with the recommenced drilling of the Koillismaa deep hole to its planned total depth of 3000 m.

