JRNI, the leader in Enterprise Customer Engagement Solutions across the entire customer loyalty lifecycle, today announced the appointment of Matthew Cross as Chief Technology Officer. Matt will replace Interim CTO Yuan Cheng who will remain with JRNI as SVP of Technology Strategy.

Mr. Cross comes to JRNI with a distinguished 25-year career as a technology and engineering leader at top firms such as Inktomi, Endeca, Gomez, and Everbridge. Most recently, Matt spent nine years at Salsify where he built and led a world-class engineering organization and a market-leading SaaS platform used by thousands of customers including many of the world's most recognized global brands.

"We are extremely excited to welcome Matt to the JRNI family," said Philip Meer, JRNI's Chief Executive Officer. "Matt's background and expertise in scaling global teams, in accelerating customer-driven innovation, and in building world-class high-quality SaaS solutions is exactly what JRNI requires at this stage of our growth."

"I am honored to be joining this industry-leading company and incredibly excited about the company's potential," added Cross. "The team, the platform, the customers, and the market together make this the perfect opportunity at the perfect time, and I am looking forward to driving JRNI through our next phase of innovation."

About JRNI

JRNI is the leading enterprise customer engagement platform for facilitating enduring, consistent and outstanding customer engagements throughout the entire customer loyalty lifecycle, at scale. With a tightly integrated set of modules designed to automate enterprise use cases for event management, appointment scheduling, virtual physical queue management, and advanced reporting analytics, JRNI helps businesses offer remote and in-person experiences that build stronger customer relationships, improve customer satisfaction and loyalty, and increase revenue and efficiency.

