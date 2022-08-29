Anzeige
Aktie des Tages: Durchbruchsmeldung triggert neue Rallye!
Rackspace Technology, Inc.: MEDIA ADVISORY: Rackspace to Showcase Transformative Cloud Solutions at VMware Explore

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 29, 2022, taking place August 29-September 1 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.

In addition to learning more about Rackspace Elastic Engineering, Rackspace's core solution for managing cloud environments, visitors to booth #1602 will be able to demo Rackspace's Data Freedom platform, which allows customers to disaggregate storage from public cloud compute. Additionally, the company will be featuring Rackspace Services for VMware Cloud, which delivers greater agility for VMware workloads.

Rackspace experts will also be leading two presentations at VMware Explore:

Creating Powerful Ecosystems - The Benefits of Partnering for Cloud Providers.
Adrianna Bustamante - VP Strategic Alliance Manager, Rackspace Technology
Tuesday, August 30th | 2:00 PM - 2:25 PM
Wednesday, August 31st | 9:30 AM - 9:55 AM
Moscone North, Lobby Level, Partner Lounge

So Much Infrastructure. So Little Time.
Matt Scafe - Senior Solution Architect, Rackspace Technology & Sharon Varalli - Product Marketing Manager, Rackspace Technology
August 31st | 12:30 PM - 1:00 PM
Expo Theater 2

About Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers' cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

Contact:
Casey Shilling
publicrelations@rackspace.com


