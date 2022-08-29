Kyiv, Ukraine--(Newsfile Corp. - August 29, 2022) - In August 2022 Alpha Serve presented its first product for Zendesk Support. The newly released Power BI Connector for Zendesk will make it easier for companies to analyze and visualize their data in Microsoft Power BI by offering the ability to easily export Zendesk data related to Tickets, Ticket Metrics, Agents & Users, Satisfaction Ratings, Comments, and Organizations to Power BI.

Power BI Connector for Zendesk by Alpha Serve

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8871/135175_f26e8f5ac4a089df_001full.jpg

As an award-winning customer service software, Zendesk is a valuable data source for businesses that handle customer interactions. Integrating a platform like Zendesk with a robust BI solution like Microsoft Power BI will help companies improve the entire customer experience based on intelligent insights generated from the deep analysis that Power BI offers.

Power BI Connector for Zendesk by Alpha Serve will make it easy for businesses to fetch Zendesk data and export it into Power BI for complex analytics and visualization. It offers a user-friendly setup process that allows anyone to seamlessly create a URL connection and get started creating Zendesk reports in minutes. Key features of the application include the ability to export any tables and fields (including custom fields), advanced filtering options, and permission settings and access management.

Power BI Connector for Zendesk will be helpful for data analysts and business intelligence professionals that want to visualize their Zendesk data for deep insights and analytics.

About Alpha Serve

Alpha Serve is a software development company that focuses on developing enterprise-grade integration and BI connectors. One of the company's main goals is to transform technological expertise into viable solutions that are high quality, easily scalable, and highly data-secure.

The latest addition of a Power BI Connector for Zendesk further seals the company's place as a provider of valuable business tools that improve the effectiveness of business operations and customer satisfaction.

So far this year, the company has released three major products, including Oracle Analytics Connector for Jira, the Power BI Connector for ServiceNow, and now the Power BI Connector for Zendesk which is now available on Zendesk Marketplace with a 7-day trial.

Contact:

Alpha Serve

Anna Odrynska

+38 098 03 77 286

zendesk@alpha-serve.com

Ukraine, Kyiv

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/135175