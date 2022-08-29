Anzeige
Montag, 29.08.2022
Aktie des Tages: Durchbruchsmeldung triggert neue Rallye!
WKN: A2QQVE ISIN: US03743Q1085 Ticker-Symbol: 2S3 
Tradegate
29.08.22
16:28 Uhr
41,080 Euro
+0,755
+1,87 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
GlobeNewswire
29.08.2022 | 16:17
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Nasdaq Approved Publication Arrangement (APA) service - revised fee table

With effect from October 1 2022 Nasdaq APA will revise its fee table according
to below: 

Fees applicable for 1 legal entity

Fee per trade published                        0,045 EUR

Minimum fee per month                        575 EUR



Fees applicable for 2 or more legal entities

Fee per trade published                        0,045 EUR

Minimum fee per month                        745 EUR



Cancellations and Amendments

A €10 fee per trade for cancellations and amendments will be applied.

Administration fee

In addition, an administration fee of 115 EUR for members and 130 EUR for
non-members will be applied monthly. 

All fees are exclusive of VAT. Fees are invoiced monthly in arrears.



Questions and Support

For questions regarding this exchange notice or the APA service please contact
Angelica Nordberg: 
Tel: +46 8 405 60 00
E-mail: fixedincomesweden@nasdaq.com

For trading related questions please contact Trading Operations (Genium INET):
Tel: +46 8 405 7890
E-mail: tradingoperations@nasdaq.com

For trading related questions please contact Cash Equity Operations (INET):
Tel: +46 8 405 6410
E-mail: operator@nasdaq.com



Best regards

Nasdaq European Fixed Income
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
