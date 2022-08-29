Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Nasdaq Approved Publication Arrangement (APA) service - revised fee table

With effect from October 1 2022 Nasdaq APA will revise its fee table according to below: Fees applicable for 1 legal entity Fee per trade published 0,045 EUR Minimum fee per month 575 EUR Fees applicable for 2 or more legal entities Fee per trade published 0,045 EUR Minimum fee per month 745 EUR Cancellations and Amendments A €10 fee per trade for cancellations and amendments will be applied. Administration fee In addition, an administration fee of 115 EUR for members and 130 EUR for non-members will be applied monthly. All fees are exclusive of VAT. Fees are invoiced monthly in arrears. Questions and Support For questions regarding this exchange notice or the APA service please contact Angelica Nordberg: Tel: +46 8 405 60 00 E-mail: fixedincomesweden@nasdaq.com For trading related questions please contact Trading Operations (Genium INET): Tel: +46 8 405 7890 E-mail: tradingoperations@nasdaq.com For trading related questions please contact Cash Equity Operations (INET): Tel: +46 8 405 6410 E-mail: operator@nasdaq.com Best regards Nasdaq European Fixed Income