GAF Energy said its new production facility in Georgetown, Texas, will create hundreds of renewable energy jobs.From pv magazine USA A groundbreaking ceremony was held recently for GAF Energy's new 450,000-square foot manufacturing center in Georgetown, Texas. It will be GAF Energy's second manufacturing facility in the United States, and reportedly the largest solar roofing manufacturing facility in the world. It is expected to bring hundreds of jobs to the Georgetown area. "One of the reasons I was drawn to work at our parent company, Standard Industries, was their commitment to US-based jobs ...

