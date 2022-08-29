The "Europe Alzheimer's Disease Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

MARKET OUTLOOK

This report on the European Alzheimer's disease therapeutics and diagnostics market predicts it to grow with a CAGR of 7.17% over the forecasted duration of 2022-2028. Germany, Spain, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, and Rest of Europe are included in the market in this region.

A network of "memory centers," which specialize in neurodegenerative disease diagnosis, has been established in France. According to the French National Institute of Health and Medical Research, there are more than 400 memory centers/consultation sites in the nation at present. Due to the first-mover advantage in enacting national policies, the market for therapeutics and diagnostics for Alzheimer's disease in France is currently among the fastest-growing in all of Europe and is anticipated to remain on this development trajectory.

Approximately 25 clinical trials for Alzheimer's disease are now active and in various phases of research in the United Kingdom, according to the National Clinical Trials Registry (NCT). Authorities are heavily investing in developing the necessary infrastructure in order to manage the increased prevalence of AD while awaiting the introduction of new therapeutics. There is a special focus by the NHS in order to enable patients access to novel therapies, while also enhancing their quality of life and easing the strain on the healthcare social care systems. As a result of the aforementioned factors, the market in the UK is anticipated to expand significantly over the next few years.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Europe Alzheimer's Disease Therapeutics and Diagnostics Industry Summary

2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Timeline of Alzheimer's Disease Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market

2.2. Phases and Sternness of Alzheimer's Disease

2.3. Key Insights

2.3.1. Usage of Computed Tomography for the Diagnosis of Alzheimer's Disease

2.3.2. R&D Investments in Biomarkers for Early Detection of Dementia

2.3.3. Demand for Personalized Medicines

2.4. Impact of Covid-19 on the Alzheimer's Disease Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market

2.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.6. Market Attractiveness Matrix

2.7. Vendor Scorecard

2.8. Industry Components

2.8.1. Research Development (R D)

2.8.2. Raw Materials

2.8.3. Manufacturing

2.8.4. Distributors/Wholesalers/Retailers

2.8.5. End-User

2.9. Key Impact Analysis

2.9.1. Effectiveness

2.9.2. Price

2.9.3. Safety

2.10. Key Market Strategies

2.10.1. Acquisitions

2.10.2. Product Launches

2.10.3. Contracts Agreements

2.10.4. Investments Expansions

2.11. Market Drivers

2.11.1. Prevalence of Alzheimer's Disease

2.11.2. Rise in the Elderly Population

2.12. Market Challenges

2.12.1. Failure of Late-Stage Drugs

2.12.2. Stringent Government Regulations

2.13. Market Opportunities

2.13.1. Emergence of New Diagnostic Technologies

2.13.2. Growing Number of Pipeline Drugs

3. Europe Alzheimer's Disease Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market by Therapeutics

3.1. By Drug Type

3.1.1. Marketed Drugs

3.1.2. Pipeline Drugs

3.2. By Disease Stage

3.2.1. Late Stage: Severe Ad

3.2.2. Early/Middle Stage: Mild to Moderate Ad

3.2.3. Prodromal Stage

3.3. By Generic Branded

3.3.1. Branded

3.3.2. Generic

4. Europe Alzheimer's Disease Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market by Diagnostics

4.1. Lumbar Puncture Test

4.2. Positron Emission Tomography

4.3. Electroencephalography

4.4. Magnetic Resonance Imaging

4.5. Computed Tomography

4.6. Blood Test

4.7. Other Diagnostics

5. Europe Alzheimer's Disease Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market Country Outlook

5.1. United Kingdom

5.2. Germany

5.3. France

5.4. Italy

5.5. Spain

5.6. Rest of Europe

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Methodology Scope

7.1. Research Scope

7.2. Sources of Data

7.3. Research Methodology

Companies Mentioned

Baxter International Inc

F- Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Allergan plc (Acquired by Abbvie)

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc

Siemens Healthineers AG

Amarantus Bioscience Holdings Inc

Eisai Co Ltd

Eli Lilly Company

Lupin Limited

Merck and Co

Biogen Inc

Cognoptix Inc

GE Healthcare

Johnson and Johnson

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Zydus Cadila

