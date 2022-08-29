The index to underlie Coinbase's Nano Ether Futures Offerings

MarketVector IndexesTM announces the licensing of the MarketVectorTM Coinbase Ethereum Benchmark Rate (ticker: CETBR), to crypto industry leader Coinbase, effective today. The extension of this partnership with the licensing of CETBR is well-timed, just one week before the start of Ethereum's Merge upgrade process, which is expected to be completed at some point on September 10-20. As one of the most anticipated crypto events of the year, the Merge will see Ethereum move from the energy-intensive Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus mechanism to a more efficient Proof-of-Stake system.

"We are proud to partner with Coinbase Derivatives Exchange in providing benchmarks for their innovative futures contracts, and we look forward to their adoption by a wide range of users," said Steven Schoenfeld, CEO of MarketVector IndexesTM. "The MarketVector Coinbase Ethereum Benchmark Rate (CETBR) is our second benchmark to support Coinbase's Nano Crypto contracts, and we are confident in the prospects for this product."

The index is to underlie Coinbase Derivatives Exchange's Nano Ether futures contract and will allow retail traders to position themselves and the ETBR will provide important reference rates for the market as they reflect their positions in the price.

"It is essential for derivatives on cryptocurrencies to have a representative reference rate which is robust against market distortions and manipulations. The index follows our long-term mission in helping the derivatives market gain greater acceptance among professional and institutional investors," said Martin Leinweber, Digital Asset Product Strategist at MarketVector IndexesTM

The MarketVectorTM Coinbase Ethereum Benchmark Rate (ticker: CETBR) is designed to be a robust price for Ethereum in USD, traded on the Coinbase Exchange, and is calculated in USD as a price return index.

"We're excited to launch another product in collaboration with MarketVector as we continue to build an accessible derivatives market and provide transparent derivatives pricing for popular digital assets," said Boris Ilyevsky, Head of Coinbase Derivatives Exchange.

Detailed information about the index, including methodology details and index data, is available on the MarketVector IndexesTM website.

Key Index Features

MarketVectorTM Coinbase Ethereum Benchmark Rate (ticker: CETBR)

Number of Components: 1

Base Date: December 31, 2017

Base Value: 724.29 USD

About MarketVector IndexesTM www.marketvector.com/

MarketVector Indexes ("MarketVector") is a regulated Benchmark Administrator in Europe, incorporated in Germany and registered with the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin). MarketVector maintains indexes under the MarketVector, MVISand BlueStarnames. With a mission to accelerate index innovation globally, MarketVector is best-known for its broad suite of Thematic Indexes, a long-running expertise in Hard Asset-linked equity indexes, and its pioneering Digital Asset index family. MarketVector is a wholly-owned, independent subsidiary of Van Eck Associates Corporation of the US, and is proud to be in partnership with more than 25 Exchange Traded Product (ETP) issuers and index fund managers in markets throughout the world.

ET and CETBR is really timely, and we hope the industry and market (particularly media) will adopt it to monitor developments in Ethereum Merge (to start Sept 6).

The launch of on August 29 of the Coinbase Nano Ether futures contract (ET) powered by MarketVector Coinbase Ethereum Benchmark Rate (ticker: CETBR) is well timed one week before the start of Ethereum's Merge upgrade. The ET futures contracts will allow retail traders to position themselves and the ETBR will provide important reference rates for the market as they reflect their positions in the price.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220829005510/en/

Contacts:

Eunjeong Kang, MarketVector IndexesTM

+49 (0) 69 4056 695 38

media-enquiries@marketvector.com

Sam Marinelli, Gregory FCA on behalf ofMarketVector IndexesTM

610-246-9928

sam@gregoryfca.com