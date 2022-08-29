The BnB Freedom Coach Team Is Teaching People How to Maximize Their Rentals By Using Other People's Properties to Get the Most for Their Money

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2022 / Short term rental homes have become the new way to stay for many people traveling the world. They allow people to enjoy the comfort of a home and real amenities while they are also immersed in a more true experience of what living is like in that particular place. However, like with every market, there are ups and downs and people who take advantage of the system.

In particular, there are many people who use the short term housing as an excuse to party and wreck people's houses. These guests can do irreversible damage with very little fallout leaving the owner to clean up after their mess and deal with the costs.

This is where the BnB Freedom Coach comes in to help. With a specialty in BnB arbitrage, the BnB Freedom Coach is helping renters ensure that they are tapped into the best market that is going to benefit them and their renters without the nasty fallout that can sometimes ensue from the short term rental market. The team does this by teaching the ins and outs of the BnB world to hundreds of students.

Specializing in Corporate Housing Arbitrage, the BnB Freedom Coach team helps students Arbitrage properties to Corporate Clients mid-term which secures income for months instead of days and gives the student less work. This is because corporate clients tend to take care of the property better

The Bnb Freedom Coach team's biggest piece of advice to all of their students is to learn the value and power of other people's properties. Even if a home isn't the most attractive, there are often amenities or little things about it that would make it the place to be on the market. This has allowed them to change hundreds of people's lives while allowing new groups of people to enjoy rental properties.

The main builder of the BnB Freedom Coach team is Dr. Chau Ong. An immigrant who wanted nothing more than to follow his own path towards his American dream, Dr. Chau Ong began to wrack up degrees to try and pursue something in the business world. This only ended in disaster for him with dead end positions in the forex market, drop shipping industry, and much more. That is when Dr. Chau Ong decided to turn to the world of rentals, and his industry began to blossom.

"After 8 years of sacrifice, I graduated with a Doctorate in Pharmacy and MBA and thought I achieved the American Dream. It turned out to be the American Nightmare! I was burned out just after the first year because it was a glorified golden handcuff. I didn't have time or money to take care of my family the way I dreamed of. I was determined to make it as an entrepreneur. I have attempted so many industries and opportunities such as: dropshipping, forex, crypto, restaurants, real estate sale, commercial real estate, etc. I found that they all either require a lot of time or a lot of money, which I didn't have either when he was working full time. I had an epiphany, whatif he can leverage OPP (other people's properties) to master lease and sublet out to companies?" Dr. Ong explains

The BnB freedom coach team is continuing on their journey to help people learn and progress in the market and to take advantage of the excellent properties they have. To find out more about them, follow them on instagram here .

