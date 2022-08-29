Swordfish.AI: Linkedin Inmail Premium Strategy Boosts Response and Credits

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2022 / Linkedin Inmails are much like sending an email except 'Inmails' are Linkedn's very own version. The catch is that you have to pay for sending them. LinkedIn Inmails are available by upgrading to a premium paid plan with additional Inmail credits costing $10 each. With rising Inmail costs, and Linkedin response rates dwindling, Swordfish AI has come up with a creative Linkedin strategy to increase Inmail response rates, while lowering Linkedin credit costs at the same time.

Linkedin Inmail credits can become quite costly unless you have a solid response rate for each paid Inmail message sent. Image Credit: 123RF / FellowNeko.

"We've come up with a great Linkedin strategy that every marketer or recruiter should be implementing if they are sending Inmails or using Linkedin for lead generation. Our Linkedin strategy will dramatically increase Inmail response rates, while decreasing your Inmail costs at the same time," said Ben Argeband, Founder and CEO of Swordfish AI.

What is a LinkedIn InMail?

Linkedin InMails are messages sent on the Linkedin platform and are a premium paid feature. Inmails allow you to directly message another LinkedIn member that you're not connected to. For basic or free accounts, you can only directly message LinkedIn members that you're connected to. To use InMail messages, you must upgrade to a Premium account and can't message a member if they've chosen not to receive InMail messages in their message preferences settings.

Understanding How Linkedin Inmail Credits Work

Once an Inmail message is sent, until they respond to the first message you sent, you are not able to send another InMail message to that same member. An automatic reminder is sent to the recipient within three days of the InMail message being sent.

Every InMail message that is accepted, declined, or responded to directly within 90 days of it being sent, is credited back. A pending InMail message isn't counted as either accepted or declined. As part of the LinkedIn messaging experience, quick replies to InMail messages also count as a response.

"Theoretically, you could have perpetual free and unlimited Linkedin Inmail credits if you continue to get a 100% response rate to your Inmail messages. However, this is wishful thinking and never the case. Our Linkedin strategy will help boost replies," said Argeband.

Linkedin Premium Account Monthly Inmail Credit Allotments

With current monthly and annual Linkedin premium plans, the number of InMail message credits you receive each month:

Linkedin Premium Career = 5 Inmail credits / month

Linkedin Premium Business = 15 Inmail credits / month

Linkedin Sales Navigator Core = 50 Inmail credits / month

Linkedin Recruiter Lite = 30 Inmail credits / month

Additional Inmail credits can be purchased for $10 each. This can become quite expensive, depending on how many prospects you are targeting with an Inmail marketing campaign .

How to Send a LinkedIn InMail Message

InMail messages allows you to directly message another LinkedIn member that you're not connected to. You can send an InMail message to a LinkedIn member from the introduction section on their profile or by sending a new message. InMail messages can have up to 200 characters in the subject line and up to 2000 characters in the body.

Linkedin Strategy to Boost Response Rates and Lower Inmail Credit Costs

"The fortune is always in the follow up. A strategic way to increase Linkedin Inmail response rates is to find out the cell phone number and email address of the prospect or candidate you sent the Inmail message to. Swordfish AI allows you to do just that in just a few seconds," said Argeband.

Swordfish AI allows you to easily perform a Linkedin reverse phone lookup by doing a reverse phone search by Linkedin user name, email address, Linkedin profile url, and more. Swordfish AI is one of the best Linkedin email finder and reverse cell phone number lookup tools out there.

With its proprietary data engine that simultaneously connects to over 200+ network data partners, it brings users the most updated and accurate contact information, including personal and business email addresses, and the prized piece of personal contact information, cell phone and mobile phone numbers through their comprehensive phone database containing millions of phone numbers. All of this can be quickly cross-referenced by their Linkedin profile url without violating the Linkedin terms of service.

"When texting and emailing your prospect or candidate, be sure to mention that you sent them an Inmail message on Linkedin. Tell them to please be sure to see the detailed Inmail message. A higher % will actually go look at the Inmail message and reply to it. This not only increases response, but also reduces your Inmail credit costs, because you get the Inmail credit back to use again. This Linkedin strategy has been the #1 way to dramatically increase Inmail reply rates and keep credit costs lower," said Argeband.

About Swordfish AI's LinkedIn Strategy

Who Uses Swordfish AI?

- Anyone wanting to get verified contact info quickly - cell phone numbers or emails.

- Sales Professionals wanting to target and land Enterprise-Level accounts.

- Sales Development Reps (SDRs) or Business Development Reps (BDRs) wanting to generate leads quickly for scheduling demo calls.

- Recruiting, Human Resources (HR), Talent Acquisition, and Teams of Recruiters looking to source candidate contact information to fill open positions quickly.

- CEOs and Founders looking to target more potential investors and raise money for their startup company.

Common Problems Swordfish AI Solves:

- Are your Sales Development Reps (SDRs) not booking enough meetings?

- Would your Account Executives (AEs) rather be talking to more sales prospects and closing more Enterprise-Level deals?

- Burned out from spending too much time finding accurate decision maker cell phone numbers and emails?

- Struggling to find new prospects, and then figuring out how to contact them?

- Would you rather have a prospect's cell phone number to call or text them directly, instead of emails that never get replied to?

Best Use Cases for Swordfish AI:

Use in combination with your existing Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software or Applicant Tracking System (ATS). Quickly enrich your missing contact data in bulk, just with a few clicks. For Sales, enrich your CRM prospect data. For Recruiting, enrich your ATS candidate application data.

Swordfish AI works great with CRM and ATS platforms such as SalesForce, Hubspot, PipeDrive, Zohoi, Taleo, PCRecruiter, CATSone, Zoho, plus many more.

Swordfish AI is a more accurate and cost-effective alternative vs. competitors such as: Zoominfo , DiscoverOrg, RocketReach , Lusha , Uplead, SignalHire, Seamless.ai, Clearbit, ContactOut, AeroLeads, Voila Norbert, BeenVerified, Spokeo, Intelius, Radaris and many other contact finding tools and platforms.

For use with all popular online social media: Google, Linkedin, Facebook, Twitter, GitHub, StackOverflow, Dribbble, Bing, and others.

Easily enrich or export social media profiles with full contact information (personal and business email addresses, direct dial telephone numbers, cell and mobile numbers). Use with a Google Chrome Extension, or with spreadsheets and bulk import / export tool that works in minutes.

Don't take our word for it, see for yourself.

