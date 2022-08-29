The "Europe Ophthalmic Drug Delivery System Market 2021-2031 by Product, Dosage Form, Disease, Setting, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Europe ophthalmic drug delivery system market was valued at $3,856.3 million in 2021 and will grow by 6.4% annually over 2021-2031, driven by the growing prevalence of ophthalmic diseases, the emerging novel ocular drug delivery systems, rise in number of ophthalmic procedures that require attentive post procedural care, and the increasing demand to deliver controlled dosage forms for pediatric and geriatric population.
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
- Market Structure
- Growth Drivers
- Restraints and Challenges
- Emerging Product Trends Market Opportunities
- Porter's Fiver Forces
Based on Product, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.
- Pre-filled Syringes
- Multidose Eyedroppers
- Squeeze Dispensers
- Mist Sprayers
- Contact Lenses
- Ocular Inserts
- Intraocular Implants
- Punctal Plugs
- Other Products
Based on Dosage Form, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.
- Solutions
- Gels
- Ointments
- Suspensions
- Emulsions
- Liposomes Nanoparticles
By Disease, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.
- Glaucoma
- Diabetic Retinopathy
- Cataract
- Dry Eye Syndrome
- Macular Degeneration
- Diabetic Macular Edema
- Refractive Issues
- Other Diseases
By Setting, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Homecare Settings
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)
- Other Settings
Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe (further segmented into Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)
Selected Key Players
- Aero Pump GmbH
- Allergan plc.
- AptarGroup, Inc.
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Biocorp
- Clearside Biomedical, Inc.
- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Gaplast GmbH
- Gerresheimer AG
- Jotteq Inc.
- Kedalion Therapeutics, Inc.
- Mati Therapeutics, Inc.
- Nemera
- Nipro Corporation
- Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.
- Ocumedic, Inc.
- Owen Mumford
- Re-Vana Therapeutics
- Silgan Holdings Inc.
- Terumo Corporation
- Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. (Bausch Health Company)
- West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Market Overview and Dynamics
3 Segmentation of Europe Market by Product
4 Segmentation of Europe Market by Dosage Form
5 Segmentation of Europe Market by Disease
6 Segmentation of Europe Market by Setting
7 European Market 2021-2031 by Country
8 Competitive Landscape
