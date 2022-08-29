The "Europe Ophthalmic Drug Delivery System Market 2021-2031 by Product, Dosage Form, Disease, Setting, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe ophthalmic drug delivery system market was valued at $3,856.3 million in 2021 and will grow by 6.4% annually over 2021-2031, driven by the growing prevalence of ophthalmic diseases, the emerging novel ocular drug delivery systems, rise in number of ophthalmic procedures that require attentive post procedural care, and the increasing demand to deliver controlled dosage forms for pediatric and geriatric population.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

Based on Product, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Pre-filled Syringes

Multidose Eyedroppers

Squeeze Dispensers

Mist Sprayers

Contact Lenses

Ocular Inserts

Intraocular Implants

Punctal Plugs

Other Products

Based on Dosage Form, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Solutions

Gels

Ointments

Suspensions

Emulsions

Liposomes Nanoparticles

By Disease, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Glaucoma

Diabetic Retinopathy

Cataract

Dry Eye Syndrome

Macular Degeneration

Diabetic Macular Edema

Refractive Issues

Other Diseases

By Setting, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Hospitals

Clinics

Homecare Settings

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Other Settings

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe (further segmented into Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

Selected Key Players

Aero Pump GmbH

Allergan plc.

AptarGroup, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Biocorp

Clearside Biomedical, Inc.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Gaplast GmbH

Gerresheimer AG

Jotteq Inc.

Kedalion Therapeutics, Inc.

Mati Therapeutics, Inc.

Nemera

Nipro Corporation

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

Ocumedic, Inc.

Owen Mumford

Re-Vana Therapeutics

Silgan Holdings Inc.

Terumo Corporation

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. (Bausch Health Company)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Market Overview and Dynamics

3 Segmentation of Europe Market by Product

4 Segmentation of Europe Market by Dosage Form

5 Segmentation of Europe Market by Disease

6 Segmentation of Europe Market by Setting

7 European Market 2021-2031 by Country

8 Competitive Landscape

