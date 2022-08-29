DJ Freelance.com: 2nd quarter 2022 revenue: EUR201.5 million

Press release - 29 August 2022

2nd quarter 2022 revenue: EUR201.5 million

26th consecutive quarter of double-digit growth First half 2022 revenue: EUR383.0 million

Consolidated growth: +80.6%

Organic growth[1]: +23.4%

Freelance.com (Euronext Growth Paris - FR0004187367 - ALFRE), the leader in relationship management between businesses and their external talent, has published its revenue for the 2nd quarter of 2022 (period from April 1 to June 30, 2022) and for the first half of 2022 (period from January 1 to June 30, 2022).

Revenue 2022 2021 % chge (in million euros) Consolidated* Consolidated 1st quarter 181.5 98.8 +83.7% 2nd quarter 201.5 113.2 +77.9% First half 383.0 212.0 +80.6%

*Non audited

Strong growth momentum confirmed in the 2nd quarter

In line with its performance at the beginning of the financial year, Freelance.com recorded revenue of EUR201.5 million in the 2nd quarter, up 77.9% compared with the same quarter of the previous year. This evolution was driven both by continued excellent momentum of the historical scope (27.3% on a constant scope basis over the quarter), and by the integration of Helvetic Payroll[2]. This was the Group's 26th consecutive quarter of double-digit revenue growth, twenty of which were above the 20% mark.

Cumulative revenue for the first half of the year amounted to EUR383.0 million, up 80.6% on a consolidated basis and 23.4% on an organic basis, compared to the same period last year.

A performance driven by all Group zones

In France, Freelance.com's revenue soared 31.5% in the 2nd quarter of 2022 alone to EUR129.1 million (compared with EUR98.2 million in the 2nd quarter of 2021). Half-year performance was up 29.6% to EUR237.5 million (versus EUR183.3 million in the 1st half of 2021).

Freelance.com recorded international revenue of EUR72.3 million in the 2nd quarter of 2022, an increase nearly fivefold compared to the 2nd quarter of 2021. Beside the consolidation of Helvetic Payroll, the Group also benefitted from the positive evolution of the euro against the Swiss franc.

Overall, contributions of France and international operations remained stable at around 60% and 40% of consolidated revenue, respectively.

Short- and medium-term financial objectives confirmed

Following an excellent first half of 2022, the Group intends to pursue its strategy, based in particular on integrating the latest acquisitions in France and internationally and continuing to promote sales synergies.

In this positive context, and despite the caution imposed by the current macroeconomic environment, the Group confirms its short- and medium-term growth objectives, with double-digit growth of revenue in 2022, that which should approach EUR800 million, and reach the EUR1 billion mark by 2025.

Freelance.com at the start of the 2022 edition of the Route du Rhum

Last April, Freelance.com announced its partnership with Guirec Soudée, an adventurer and sailor known for his exploits on the world seas. United around common values of freedom, independence, entrepreneurship and self-realization, this partnership aims to bring a nice dose of adventure, inspiration and sharing to the Freelance.com community.

These values will soon be carried by the Freelance.com boat and its skipper at the upcoming Route du Rhum scheduled to start on November 6 from the port of Saint-Malo, France.

Upcoming events: ? 24 October 2022: First half 2022 results ? 21 November 2022: Revenue for the 3rd quarter 2022

About Freelance.com Group

Having secured a central position in the transformation of the labour market as the leader in relationship management between businesses and their external talent in France, Freelance.com relies on a community of 370,000 consultants and experts working as freelancers or in hyper-specialised SMEs. Freelance.com group offers a comprehensive range of services: sourcing expertise, external resource management, project management, wage portage, compliance, etc. With pro-forma revenue of EUR671m in 2021 and operations in France and multiple additional countries (Germany, England, Morocco, Singapore, Switzerland), Freelance.com is a leading player in the Future of Work with one clear purpose: to open up, simplify and secure relations between businesses and their external talent.

Name: FREELANCE.COM ISIN code: FR0004187367 Ticker: ALFRE Number of shares comprising the share capital: 55,508,669

ACTIFIN Financial Press ACTIFIN Investor SEITOSEI Corporate press Relations Relations FREELANCE GROUP relations Claude Tempe Isabelle Dray Simon Derbanne Olivier Coppermann Vice-Chairman Tel.: +33 (0)1 56 88 11 11 Tel.: +33 (0)1 56 88 Mobile: +33 (0)6 60 51 60 06 Mobile: +33 (0)6 07 25 04 48 11 14 ctempe@freelance.com olivier.coppermann@seitosei.fr idray@actifin.fr sderbanne@actifin.fr

APPENDIX 1. BALANCE SHEET / Total ASSETS

Audited consolidated data 31/12/2021 31/12/2020 (in EURm, French accounting standards) Fixed assets 187.0 54.7 O/W goodwill 178.6 48.6 Current assets 154.4 98.8 O/W Trade receivables 117.6 77.6 O/W Other receivables 36.7 21.2 Cash 67.2 53.3 Accrual account 2.4 1.3 TOTAL ASSETS 411.0 208.1

APPENDIX 2. BALANCE SHEET / Total LIABILITIES

Audited consolidated data (in EURm, French accounting standards) 31/12/2021 31/12/2020 Shareholders' equity (Group share and non-controlling interests) 116.6 48.9 Provisions for liabilities and charges 1.2 1.4 Debt 291.3 155.9 o/w borrowings and financial debt 115.3 38.5 o/w tax and social charges 77.3 48.7 o/w trade payables 93.7 65.4 o/w other payables 5.1 3.5 Accrual accounts 1.9 1.8 TOTAL LIABILITIES 411.0 208.1

[1] The organic growth indicator includes the historical scope growth and that of acquisitions by consolidating these from January 1st of both year n and n-1.

[2] As a reminder, Helvetic Payroll is consolidated in the accounts of Freelance.com since November 1, 2021.

