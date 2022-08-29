Eduardo Ibanez to Acquire Leading Blockchain Technology from Velocity Ledger

Velocity Ledger, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to grant industry-leading blockchain technology to an entity majority owned by veteran travel expert Eduardo Ibanez.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2022 / Under the agreement, Velocity Ledger will provide intellectual property and support for daily operations to the new entity. Velocity Ledger CEO Shawn Sloves will hold a key role in the new company and will serve on its board.

Mr. Sloves said, "This transaction will significantly advance the incorporation of the blockchain into one of the largest sectors of the global economy. We look forward to working with Eduardo to make those advancements possible."

Y2X President David Shuler said, "As founding shareholders of Velocity Ledger, we are pleased to see that VL technology will be at the core of a new entity. We are proud of the team's inspired work and believe utilizing it to realize Eduardo's vision on a global basis is a step in changing the future."

"The ability to travel is the manifestation of an individual's freedom, a freedom which should be an inalienable right. Velocity Ledger technology enables us to create a decentralized economy where users can transact directly with one another, and be rewarded for their data, interactions, and everyday life activities. This I believe is vital to the future of travel," said Mr. Ibanez. "We look forward to working with the company and growing their community of users to disrupt the travel landscape."

About Velocity Ledger, Inc.

Founded in 2018, Velocity Ledger (VL) is a private blockchain-enabled platform running on Velocity Ledger Technology which enables the generation of tokenized assets, secondary trading, and settlement. VL is a comprehensive technology solution that operates as a service with tools to support the investment, trading, and settlement process for multiple asset classes, including NFT and security token creation and OTC cryptocurrency.

About Eduardo Ibanez:

Eduardo Ibanez was born in Philadelphia and is a father of three, currently residing in Westport, CT. Eduardo has a significant background in technology in the travel space having worked with JetBlue founder David Neeleman, bringing A.I. to airlines and Online Travel Agencies, having served as the Chief Scientist of Priceline.

