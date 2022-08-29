In accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, Technip Energies (PARIS:TE) declares the following purchases of its own shares during the week of August 22 to August 26, 2022.

These transactions were carried out as part of a buyback program with a discretionary mandate carried out by an investment services provider making decisions relating to the acquisition of Technip Energies shares independently.

Name of the

Issuer Identify Code of the

Issuer (LEI Code) Day of the

transaction Identity

Code of the

Security Total

Daily

Volume

(in number

of shares) Daily

weighted

average

purchase

prices of

the shares (in €) Market

Identity

Code Technip Energies 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 2022-08-22 NL0014559478 20,000 12.060871 XPAR Technip Energies 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 2022-08-23 NL0014559478 20,000 12.466017 XPAR Technip Energies 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 2022-08-24 NL0014559478 20,000 12.524849 XPAR Technip Energies 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 2022-08-25 NL0014559478 7,053 12.507937 XPAR TOTAL 67,053 12.36731

For detailed information on the transactions carried out and on the objectives of the shares purchases, please refer to the detailed declaration available on https://investors.technipenergies.com/financial-information/notice-trading-own-shares

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a leading Engineering Technology company for the energy transition, with leadership positions in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), hydrogen and ethylene as well as growing market positions in blue and green hydrogen, sustainable chemistry and CO2 management. The company benefits from its robust project delivery model supported by extensive technology, products and services offering.

Operating in 34 countries, our 15,000 people are fully committed to bringing our client's innovative projects to life, breaking boundaries to accelerate the energy transition for a better tomorrow.

Technip Energies is listed on Euronext Paris with American depositary receipts ("ADRs") traded over-the-counter in the United States.

For further information: https://www.technipenergies.com.

Technip Energies N.V., is a company with corporate seat in Amsterdam, the Netherlands

(Dutch Chamber of Commerce number 76122654),

and principal place of business at 2126 boulevard de la Défense, CS 10266, 92741 Nanterre Cedex, France

(RCS Nanterre 879 464 584)

