Montag, 29.08.2022
Aktie des Tages: Durchbruchsmeldung triggert neue Rallye!
29.08.2022 | 21:22
Abracon, LLC: Abracon Welcomes Tim Fedorov as Vice President of Corporate Development

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Abracon, LLC (Abracon), an industry leader in passive components, is pleased to welcome Tim Fedorov as the company's new Vice President of Corporate Development. Tim will focus on corporate development for Abracon, reporting to Tony Roybal, President, and CEO at the company's headquarters in Spicewood, Texas.

Abracon 2022 Logo

Tim has over 20 years of technology and strategy experience spanning bio-medicals, semiconductors, telecommunications, and industrial technologies. Most recently, Tim led mergers and acquisitions for Emerson's most acquisitive business group, Systems and Software as the Director of Strategic Planning.

"We are pleased to have Tim join our leadership team at Abracon. With the immense growth of our company, we look forward to having Tim's talent and years of experience support our corporate development and future success," said President and CEO, Tony Roybal.

Tim holds a Master of Business Administration from UT Austin'sMcCombs School of Business and a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from Southern Methodist University, as well as Bachelor's degrees in Physics, Computer Science, Mathematics, and Electrical Engineering.

"I am excited to partner with Tony, Mike, and the rest of the leadership team at Abracon, as well as with our sponsors at Genstar," said Tim. "Together, we will build on Abracon's legacy of collegiality and technical innovation, to drive an expanding portfolio in support of an ever more complex and connected world."

About Abracon, LLC
Abracon, LLC is an industry leader in passive components, providing frequency control & timing devices, RF & antenna, and inductor & connectivity solutions through a global distribution network. Headquartered outside of Austin, Texas, Abracon enables innovative IOT solutions in markets spanning data communication, transportation, industrial, medical, aerospace, defense and beyond. Learn more at www.abracon.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1559427/Abracon_Logo.jpg

© 2022 PR Newswire
