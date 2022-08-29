Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 29 août/August 2022) - Plant & Co. Brands Ltd. (VEGN, VEGN.WT) has announced a name and symbol change to Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (HBFG, HBFG.WT).

The securities will begin trading under the new name and symbol and with a new CUSIP number on September 1, 2022.

Disclosure documents are available at www.thecse.com.

Please note that all open orders will be cancelled at the end of business on August 31, 2022. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders.

_________________________________

Plant & Co. Brands Ltd. (VEGN, VEGN.WT) a annoncé un changement de nom et de symbole pour Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (HBFG, HBFG.WT).

Les titres commenceront à être négociés sous le nouveau nom et le nouveau symbole et avec un nouveau numéro CUSIP le 1er septembre 2022.

Les documents de divulgation sont disponibles sur www.thecse.com.

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fin des activités le 31 août 2022. Les concessionnaires sont priés de saisir à nouveau leurs commandes.

Effective Date/ Date effective : Le 1 septembre/September 2022 New Name/ Nouveau nom: Happy Belly Food Group Inc. New Symbol/ Nouveau symbole: HBFG New/Nouveau CUSIP: 41138T 10 5 New/Nouveau ISIN: CA 41138T 10 5 7 Old Symbol/Vieux symbole : VEGN Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN: 72724R104/CA72724R1047

Effective Date/ Date effective : Le 1 septembre/September 2022 New Name/ Nouveau nom: Happy Belly Food Group Inc. 14DEC2022 Warrants New Symbol/ Nouveau symbole: HBFG.WT New/Nouveau CUSIP: 41138T 11 3 New/Nouveau ISIN: CA 41138T 11 3 1 Old Symbol/Vieux symbole : VEGN.WT Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN: 72724R112/CA72724R1120

If you have any questions or require further information, please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com.