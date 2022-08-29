FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) ("FREYR"), a developer of clean, next-generation battery cell production capacity, will conduct a press meeting at ONS Stavanger in Hall 10 on Tuesday, August 30 at 8:00 am CET (02:00 am EST).

A webcast of the press conference call will be broadcast simultaneously at https://vimeo.com/743463440 on a listen-only basis.

To register your physical attendance at the press conference at ONS, please contact: katrin.berntsen@frerybattery.com

A replay of the webcast will be available at FREYR Battery YouTube

About FREYR Battery

FREYR Battery aims to provide industrial scale clean battery solutions to reduce global emissions. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, FREYR's mission is to produce green battery cells to accelerate the decarbonization of energy and transportation systems globally. FREYR has commenced building the first of its planned factories in Mo i Rana, Norway and announced potential development of industrial scale battery cell production in Vaasa, Finland and the United States. FREYR intends to install 50 GWh of battery cell capacity by 2025 and 100 GWh annual capacity by 2028 and 200 GWh of annual capacity by 2030. To learn more about FREYR, please visit www.freyrbattery.com

