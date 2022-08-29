Bedford, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 29, 2022) - Sylla Gold Corp. (TSXV: SYG) ("Sylla Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce positive gold assay results from 18 reverse circulation (RC) drill holes totalling 2,588 m completed primarily on the Niaouleni South prospect within its Niaouleni Gold Project ("Niaouleni") in Southern Mali (Figure 1). The Niaouleni South prospect is located approximately 6 kilometers south of Toubani Resources' (formerly African Gold Group) Kobada Project.

Assay results are still pending for an additional 39 RC drill holes totaling 4,717 m and for 212 regional air core (AC) holes totalling 10,600 m. Drilling was temporarily shut down on July 14 due to the start of the rainy season in southern Mali. The drill remains on site with drilling activities to recommence after the rainy season.

Highlights:

5.17 g/t Au over 25 m from drill hole NSRC22-018

including 79.8 g/t Au over 1 m

and 1.28 g/t Au over 8 m

and 2.35 g/t Au over 8 m

4.51 g/t Au over 4 m from drill hole NSRC22-001

1.33 g/t Au over 3 m from drill hole NSRC22-003

2.81 g/t Au over 12 m from drill hole NSRC22-005

including 8.78 g/t Au over 3 m

1.49 g/t Au over 9 m from drill hole NSRC22-006

1.76 g/t Au over 9 m from drill hole NSRC22-008

3.94 g/t Au over 3 m from drill hole NSRC22-009

and 2.63 g/t Au over 3 m

A summary of significant gold assay intercepts of these holes is shown in Table 1 and collar locations and depths for RC drill holes NSRC22-001 to NSRC22-018 are shown in Table 2.

Regan Isenor, President and CEO of Sylla, commented, "We are very encouraged by this first pass of assay results from the initial RC drilling program, which have confirmed the presence of both significant gold grades and mineralized widths at our Niaouleni South prospect in 15 of the first 18 holes drilled. We are further excited by the results from drill hole NSRC22-018, which may suggest the presence of high-grade east-west quartz vein / veinlet clusters inside the NNE to N-S trending structural corridor."

Drilling was carried out to further test the Niaouleni South prospect which lies roughly 6 km south of the adjacent Kobada Project. At Niaouleni, significant gold intersections were reported by previous drilling by operators during 1993 to 1997 (Mink International Resources / Viceroy Resources JV) and 2010-2011 (Frontline Gold Corporation). No exploration work has been carried out at Niaouleni for over 10 years. See Table 3

Figure 1: Location map of the Niaouleni Gold Project in southern Mali



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6472/135240_3088586fc4ee29bd_001full.jpg

Table 1: Significant assay intercepts by Sylla Gold for Niaouleni (NSRC22-001 to NSRC21-018)

Hole Id From (m) To (m) Hole Length (m) Au (g/t) NSRC22-001 19 23 4 4.51 NSRC22-002 4 5 1 2.40 and 16 17 1 0.69 and 29 30 1 0.60 and 38 39 1 0.96 NSRC22-003 4 5 1 0.43 and 21 23 2 0.87 and 28 31 3 1.33 and 34 35 1 0.50 and 42 43 1 0.52 NSRC22-004 119 122 2 1.01 NSRC22-005 2 3 1 71.6 and 15 16 1 0.93 and 42 54 12 2.81 incl. 44 47 3 8.78 and 72 73 1 0.95 and 143 144 1 1.00 NSRC22-006 75 76 1 0.50 and 90 91 1 0.79 and 122 131 9 1.49 incl. 125 128 3 3.22 and 173 174 1 1.91 and 182 183 1 1.18 NSRC22-007 65 66 1 1.39 and 75 78 3 0.83 and 161 167 6 0.77 incl. 166 167 1 1.74 and 195 196 1 0.69 NSRC22-008 9 18 9 1.76 incl. 15 18 3 3.23 and 32 35 3 0.68 and 43 44 1 0.96 and 52 53 1 0.65 and 113 117 4 0.82 and 122 123 1 4.15 and 131 133 2 1.71 NSRC22-009 21 24 3 3.94 and 35 36 1 3.34 and 44 46 2 1.31 and 52 55 3 2.63 and 69 70 1 2.43 NSRC22-010 2 4 2 11.3 incl. 2 3 1 22.0 and 56 60 4 1.25 NSRC22-011 No significant intercepts NSRC22-012 No significant intercepts NSRC22-013 10 14 4 0.88 and 17 21 4 1.51 NSRC22-014 No significant intercepts NSRC22-015 23 27 4 1.76 and 31 32 1 0.61 and 142 143 1 0.76 NSRC22-016 106 107 1 4.53 NSRC22-017 39 43 4 1.70 and 80 81 1 1.53 and 156 157 1 0.64 NSRC22-018 2 10 8 1.28 incl. 3 7 4 1.91 and 15 40 25 5.17 incl. 39 40 1 79.8 and 56 57 1 2.15 and 75 78 3 0.75 and 81 89 8 2.35 incl. 85 87 2 6.95 and 93 97 4 1.87 and 100 103 3 1.64 and 107 111 4 1.38 and 115 119 4 0.94

Notes: A cut-off 0.5 g/t Au was applied with maximum 2 m of internal dilution; no high-cap cut-off was applied. True width of the sampled intervals has not yet been determined.

Technical Overview of RC Drilling Program

The purpose of the Niaouleni Project RC drilling program is to:

Confirm previously defined wide zones of high-grade gold mineralization intersected in historical drilling programs completed by previous operators;

Define the structural characteristics of the interpreted Kobada Shear extension on the property; and

Test extensive termite mound and soil anomalies that lie both on strike from the adjacent Kobada deposit owned by Toubani Resources and in other areas of the property.

All gold-bearing intersections are hosted in metasedimentary saprolite with quartz veins / veinlets. An east-west trending (barren) mafic dyke cuts across the mineralized corridor at about 1281 380N.

Geological interpretation for these drill holes is very preliminary. A potential dilational flexure rendering the Niaouleni South trend close to N-S, compared to the NNE regional structural trend has been interpreted based on existing results. Inside this flexure, the highest grades appear to be hosted in E-W vein / veinlet clusters as indicated in NSRC22-018. Additional RC drill holes have been drilled at N160 (assays pending) to attempt to confirm this working hypothesis.

Figure 2 shows the locations of the 2022 drilling at the property scale.

Figure 3 shows the locations and highlights of the 2022 RC drilling at Niaouleni South prospect.

Figure 4 shows the cross-section at 1281350N including NSRC22-018 which was drilled at N160 to test for east-west quartz vein / veinlet clusters within the structural corridor.

Figure 5 shows these east-west quartz vein / veinlet clusters in an area of artisanal mining.

Figure 2: Locations of the 2022 RC drilling results (NSRC22-001 to NSRC22-018) at property scale



To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6472/135240_3088586fc4ee29bd_002full.jpg

Figure 3: Map showing RC drill holes and significant assay results at Niaouleni South



To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6472/135240_3088586fc4ee29bd_003full.jpg

Figure 4: Cross section 1281340 at Niaouleni South showing significant assay results



To view an enhanced version of Figure 4, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6472/135240_3088586fc4ee29bd_004full.jpg

Figure 5: E-W quartz vein cluster in the N-S corridor at Niaouleni



To view an enhanced version of Figure 5, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6472/135240_3088586fc4ee29bd_005full.jpg

Table 2: RC drill hole collar table for Niaouleni South (NSRC22-001 to NSRC22-018)

Hole ID Northing (m) Easting (m) Elevation (m) Azimuth ( 238/92) Dip ( 238/92) Hole Depth (m) NSRC22-001 1,282,427 543,906 378 270 -50 50 NSRC22-002 1,282,371 543,888 376 270 -50 50 NSRC22-003 1,282,311 543,870 375 270 -50 50 NSRC22-004 1,281,300 543,777 380 270 -55 132 NSRC22-005 1,281,300 543,715 375 270 -55 154 NSRC22-006 1,281,340 543,775 376 270 -55 200 NSRC22-007 1,281,340 543,725 380 270 -55 200 NSRC22-008 1,281,340 543,675 388 270 -55 150 NSRC22-009 1,281,340 543,625 377 270 -55 150 NSRC22-010 1,281,550 543,700 314 270 -55 96 NSRC22-011 1,281,590 543,710 345 270 -50 100 NSRC22-012 1,281,381 543,725 380 270 -55 200 NSRC22-013 1,281,380 543,675 379 270 -55 200 NSRC22-014 1,281,382 543,622 385 270 -55 156 NSRC22-015 1,281,260 543,700 380 270 -55 150 NSRC22-016 1,281,220 543,640 371 270 -55 200 NSRC22-017 1,281,220 543,600 374 270 -55 200 NSRC22-018 1,281,365 543,666 379 160 -55 150

Notes: Collar coordinates are in UTM WGS84 Zone 29 and determined using a handheld GPS unit. True width of the intervals has not yet been determined.

Table 3: Historical Drilling Results

BHID Prospect From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Operator Nia-93-RC-11 Niaouleni South 38 56 18 6.09 Mink-Viceroy including Niaouleni South 42 50 8 12.8 Mink-Viceroy Nia-93-RC-14 Niaouleni South 42 48 6 2.09 Mink-Viceroy Nia-93-RC-19 Lebre Plateau 0 8 8 1.31 Mink-Viceroy Nia-93-RC-21 Lebre Plateau 2 10 8 2.03 Mink-Viceroy Nia-93-RC-23 Niaouleni South 0 6 6 1.48 Mink-Viceroy Nia-93-RC-23 Niaouleni South 20 28 8 6.39 Mink-Viceroy including Niaouleni South 24 26 2 16.6 Mink-Viceroy Nia-93-RC-25 Lebre Plateau 20 28 8 1.08 Mink-Viceroy Nia-93-RC-25 Lebre Plateau 94 96 2 3.83 Mink-Viceroy 96-GD-DDH-01 Gouingouindougou 184.3 196.25 11.95 1.27 Mink-Viceroy 96-GD-DDH-02 Gouingouindougou 94.5 107.5 13 1.37 Mink-Viceroy 96-GD-DDH-02 Gouingouindougou 116.85 118.35 1.5 22.8 Mink-Viceroy 97-LP-DDH-01 Lebre Plateau 12.5 16 3.5 1.99 Mink-Viceroy 97-LP-DDH-02 Lebre Plateau 71 73 2 2.72 Mink-Viceroy 97-SN-DDH-01 Niaouleni South 36 41 5 1.13 Mink-Viceroy 97-SN-DDH-01 Niaouleni South 67 70 3 1.98 Mink-Viceroy 97-SN-DDH-02 Niaouleni South 66 69 3 1.88 Mink-Viceroy 97-SN-DDH-02 Niaouleni South 71.5 74.75 3.25 36.4 Mink-Viceroy 97-SN-DDH-05 Niaouleni South 1 6 5 1.14 Mink-Viceroy 97-SN-DDH-05 Niaouleni South 39.5 44.2 4.7 3.00 Mink-Viceroy 97-SN-DDH-09 Niaouleni South 76.7 85.6 8.9 1.87 Mink-Viceroy 97-SN-DDH-10 Niaouleni South 49 50.6 1.6 3.88 Mink-Viceroy 97-SN-DDH-12 Niaouleni South 34 36 2 2.53 Mink-Viceroy N-10-DD-002 Niaouleni South 30.5 36.5 6 10.1 Frontline N-10-DD-002 Niaouleni South 41.5 52 10.5 4.48 Frontline N-10-DD-003 Niaouleni South 82 84 2 7.94 Frontline N-10-DD-011 Niaouleni South 12.6 15.6 3 21.6 Frontline N-10-DD-015 W of Niaouleni S 50.3 53.3 3 2.28 Frontline RA-N-10-009 Gouingouindougou 60 64 4 2.12 Frontline RA-N-10-026 Gouingouindougou 42 50 8 1.82 Frontline RA-N-10-097 Kankou Moussa 30 34 4 3.81 Frontline RA-N-10-097 Kankou Moussa 38 40 2 2.50 Frontline RA-N-10-130 NE of Niaouleni S 38 42 4 3.24 Frontline N-11-DD-023 Niaouleni South 46 49 3 2.68 Frontline N-11-DD-023 Niaouleni South 82 83 1 19.6 Frontline N-11-DD-023 Niaouleni South 140 144.5 4.5 1.23 Frontline N-11-DD-024 Niaouleni South 95 101.5 6.5 2.16 Frontline N-11-DD-026 Niaouleni South 108 111 3 8.42 Frontline N-11-DD-026 Niaouleni South 190 191 1 8.48 Frontline N-11-DD-027 Niaouleni South 74 77 3 1.69 Frontline N-11-DD-029 Niaouleni South 17 25.5 8.5 1.66 Frontline N-11-RC-122 E limit of permit 24 28 4 1.95 Frontline N-11-RC-134 Niaouleni South 22 29 7 0.74 Frontline N-11-RC-143 Gouingouindougou 45 46 1 11.2 Frontline N-11-RC-144 Gouingouindougou 88 91 3 2.60 Frontline

Drilling, QAQC, and Sampling and Assay Procedures

RC drilling was completed by Forage FTE Drilling of Bamako, Mali using an Atlas Copco T3W Reverse Circulation drilling rig. RC samples weighing approximately 2 kg were bagged at the drilling rig and transported to the camp by Company personnel. Blanks, certified standards, and field duplicates were inserted into the sample stream every 15 samples. Samples were then transported by truck by Bureau Veritas to their laboratory in Bamako, Mali where they were logged, dried (105°C), and crushed (75% passing 2mm). 1 kg of crushed material was split and pulverized (85% passing 75µ). Fire assay using atomic absorption finish was performed on a 50 g sample. All assay results greater than 10 g/t Au were re-assayed with gravimetric finish.

Bureau Veritas is registered to international quality standards through the ISO/IEC 17025:2017 standards and is independent of Sylla Gold. The Company and its geological consultants confirm all assay results reported herein have passed QAQC protocols.

About the Niaouleni Project

The Niaouleni Project consists of 4 permits totalling 17,200 hectares in size and accessible by paved highway and includes extensive artisanal mining activity within the gold bearing structures and their potential extensions. Past exploration at Niaouleni includes termite mound and soil geochemistry surveys, and reverse circulation (RC) and diamond drilling that have identified several structural gold-bearing zones that appear to extend from the adjacent Kobada gold deposit. The Kobada gold deposit is situated approximately 3 km north of the northern limit of the Niaouleni exploration licence. Historical exploration and drilling results were compiled by Sylla into a digital database and interpreted for the purposes of designing and RC and AC drilling program to further test these interpreted structural gold-bearing zones and possibly extend them further into the project area.

Further information on the Niaouleni Gold Project is available in the Company's NI 43-101 technical report on the Niaouleni Project with an effective date of September 28, 2021, and available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Data Verification and Qualified Person Statement

Gregory Isenor, P. Geo., Director for the Company, is the designated Qualified Person for this news release within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and verified that the technical information contained herein is accurate and approves of the written disclosure of same.

This news release also contains scientific and technical information with respect to adjacent or similar mineral properties to the Niaouleni Project, which the Company has no interest in or rights to explore. Readers are cautioned that information regarding the geology and mineralization on adjacent or similar properties is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on the Company's property.

