Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 29, 2022) - GCC Global Capital Corporation (TSXV: GCCC) ("GCC" or the "Company") announces that effective August 30, 2022, the Company's exchange listing will be transferred to the NEX board of the TSX Venture Exchange as a result of a failure to maintain the requirements for a TSX Venture Exchange Tier 2 company in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange Policy 2.5.

As of August 30, 2022, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from GCCC to GCCC.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

About GCC Global Capital Corporation

GCC Global Capital Corporation is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange as an Investment Issuer. The Company focuses on the real estate, natural resources and high tech industries.

For further information please contact:

Catherine Hu

Chief Financial Officer and Secretary

778-869-8001

cahu@gcccglobal.com

