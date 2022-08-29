Immerce is a newly developed platform for end-to-end Immersive commerce on any device. This fall Immerce will cater to the automotive industry, helping dealerships launch their business into the metaverse

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 29, 2022) - During Immerce's recent expansion, the company introduced an assortment of new XR/MR/VR technology to improve customer experience. Immerce allows motorsport dealers to build an immersive commerce storefront and vin-based 3D vehicle renders within a few clicks.

Within their beta phase, Immerce offers VTour, Immercive StoreFront, and a rawSDK for larger partners. All products will be available under the pay-as-you-go pricing model running about .10 cents per API call or Unique visitor.

Immerce's 3D vehicle renders include all trims, accessories, animations, textures, and trim-level features. VTour's API decodes the Vin # and constructs a 1-of-1 exact match of the vehicle on a dealer's lot. Immercive StoreFront will allow an owner to build a dealership within the virtual world. Equipped with voice chat, hand gestures, document execution, and real-time screen share, Immerce gives all the tools to execute sales within the metaverse proposes various features on its platform.

The prices and other details can be acquired here.

The founder of Immerce - Matthew Gonzalez, is excited for the Launch of his second VC-funded venture. Gonzalez expressed about the new development of his company,

"The best part is people don't need any of the fancy hardware unless individuals want to use it. Imagine being able to interact with vehicles or walk into a dealership without leaving your home and getting a virtual render vs interacting with stock photos."

Immerce will launch in the automotive industry allowing consumers to virtually shop dealerships' inventory from the comfort of their homes.

About the founder of Immerce - Matthew Gonzalez:

Matthew Gonzalez started Immerce in 2018, seeing the need to replace vehicle stock images with 1-of-1 renders that consumers can interact with.

Intending users must visit the website for further updates. Click on the following links to have a tour of their products or check out their powerful pitch deck:

Docs: https://docsend.com/view/2y3fjm5ga45p869e

Demo Link: https://immerce.io/vtour/

Virtual Store Product Photo: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1jClGvZeCy2H4VEuqSuqf8PID81sOIpiv/view?usp=sharing

Virtual Vehicle Product Photo SDK:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1zmALyVeYBJrovF3lu7ee0Fr132zyLKKL/view?usp=sharing

Virtual Vehicle VTour:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/10x0bsS2pxw3QflpiDnDrBGfKoa1gvDq5/view?usp=sharing

Media Details:

Company Name: Immerce, Inc.,

Contact Name: Matthew Gonzalez

Contact Email Address: matt@immerce.io

Website: https://immerce.io

Location: New York, US

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/135242