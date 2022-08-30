- (PLX AI) - Adevinta Q2 revenue EUR 417 million.
|07:10
|Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Initiation of a share buyback
|07:09
|Adevinta Q2 EBITDA EUR 146 Million
|07:05
|Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Adevinta reports strong Q2 2022 financial performance; confirms targets for Core Markets, FY 2022 and Synergies
|New CEO, Antoine Jouteau, appointed 15 August 2022Core markets revenues up 10% year-on-year and Group EBITDA margin up 260 basis points vs. Q1 2022 Portfolio optimisation progressing at pace, with exit...
|Do
|Adevinta ASA - Adevinta announces sale of Gumtree Australia, CarsGuide and Autotrader Australia
|Do
|Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Adevinta announces sale of Gumtree Australia, CarsGuide and Autotrader Australia
|Oslo, 25 August 2022 - Adevinta ASA has signed an agreement for the sale of Gumtree Australia, CarsGuide and Autotrader Australia to The Market Herald- a fast growing business and finance media platform...
|Kurs
|%
|ADEVINTA ASA
|7,285
|+4,44 %