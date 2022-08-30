Das Instrument 7RM CA7813021044 RUGBY MINING LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.08.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 31.08.2022

The instrument 7RM CA7813021044 RUGBY MINING LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.08.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 31.08.2022



Das Instrument XPK AU000000WEC5 WHITE ENERGY LTD. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.08.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 31.08.2022

The instrument XPK AU000000WEC5 WHITE ENERGY LTD. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.08.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 31.08.2022



Das Instrument 45U US68571X1037 ORCHID ISLAND CAPIT.DL-01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.08.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 31.08.2022

The instrument 45U US68571X1037 ORCHID ISLAND CAPIT.DL-01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.08.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 31.08.2022



Das Instrument VIH1 DE000A2YPDD0 VIB VERMOEGEN NA O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.08.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 31.08.2022

The instrument VIH1 DE000A2YPDD0 VIB VERMOEGEN NA O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.08.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 31.08.2022

