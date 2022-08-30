Anzeige
Dienstag, 30.08.2022
Aktie des Tages: Durchbruchsmeldung triggert neue Rallye!
WKN: A0M200 ISIN: LV0000100402 
München
30.08.22
08:06 Uhr
0,492 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
KURZEMES ATSLEGA 1 AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KURZEMES ATSLEGA 1 AS 5-Tage-Chart
30.08.2022 | 07:53
Delisting of AS in liquidation Kurzemes atslega 1 shares from the Baltic Secondary list

Nasdaq Riga decided on August 30, 2022 to delist AS in liquidation Kurzemes
atslega 1 shares (KA11R, ISIN LV0000100402) from the Baltic Secondary List. The
last listing and trading day for AS in liquidation Kurzemes atslega 1 shares is
set to August 31, 2022. 

Nasdaq Riga Management Board passed the resolution pursuant to Clause 21.4.1.
(1) of Nasdaq Riga rules "On financial instruments admitting and trading in
regulated markets operated by the Exchange", which stipulates that the Exchange
has the right to take a decision on delisting of financial instruments of the
issuer from the Exchange in case the issuer or the financial instruments issued
by it do not confirm to the requirements specified in the Rules. Considering
the stage in the liquidation process of the Company, its' economic activity,
including legal and economic standing, the Company does not conform with the
requirements of the Nasdaq Riga listing and disclosure rules. 

On December 18, 2020, the Company's extraordinary shareholders meeting decided
on liquidation of the Company. On August 29, 2022, Company published
Liquidation closing financial statements, which includes information on
liquidation quota in the amount of 0,04 EUR per share and Plan on distribution
of the property. More information about the further liquidation process in
Companies announcement. 

Additionally, taking into account the essential difference between the last
price of the Company's shares and the liquidation quota per 1 share, Nasdaq
Riga decided to flush the order book of AS in liquidation Kurzemes atslega by
cancelling the orders entered before the start of August 30, 2022 trading
session. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
