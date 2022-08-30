Delisting of AS in liquidation Kurzemes atslega 1 shares from the Baltic Secondary list

Nasdaq Riga decided on August 30, 2022 to delist AS in liquidation Kurzemes atslega 1 shares (KA11R, ISIN LV0000100402) from the Baltic Secondary List. The last listing and trading day for AS in liquidation Kurzemes atslega 1 shares is set to August 31, 2022. Nasdaq Riga Management Board passed the resolution pursuant to Clause 21.4.1. (1) of Nasdaq Riga rules "On financial instruments admitting and trading in regulated markets operated by the Exchange", which stipulates that the Exchange has the right to take a decision on delisting of financial instruments of the issuer from the Exchange in case the issuer or the financial instruments issued by it do not confirm to the requirements specified in the Rules. Considering the stage in the liquidation process of the Company, its' economic activity, including legal and economic standing, the Company does not conform with the requirements of the Nasdaq Riga listing and disclosure rules. On December 18, 2020, the Company's extraordinary shareholders meeting decided on liquidation of the Company. On August 29, 2022, Company published Liquidation closing financial statements, which includes information on liquidation quota in the amount of 0,04 EUR per share and Plan on distribution of the property. More information about the further liquidation process in Companies announcement. Additionally, taking into account the essential difference between the last price of the Company's shares and the liquidation quota per 1 share, Nasdaq Riga decided to flush the order book of AS in liquidation Kurzemes atslega by cancelling the orders entered before the start of August 30, 2022 trading session. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.