Regulatory News:
Aggregated presentation by day and by market
|Name of
issuer
Identification code of
Day of
Identification code of
Aggregated daily
Daily weighted average price of
Market (MIC Code)
|VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
02/08/2022
FR0010309096
6
29,80
XPAR
|VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
03/08/2022
FR0010309096
6
29,40
XPAR
|VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
04/08/2022
FR0010309096
8
29,40
XPAR
|VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
05/08/2022
FR0010309096
8
29,40
XPAR
|* Two-digit rounding after the decimal
TOTAL
28
29,49
Details per transaction
|Name of
issuer
Identification code issuer
Name of
Identification code of
Day/time of
Identification
Price per
Currency
Acquired
Market (MIC
Reference number
Purpose of buy back
|VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
02/08/2022 17:29:45
FR0010309096
29,80
EUR
6
XPAR
00317021923EXPA1
Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
|VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/08/2022 09:02:36
FR0010309096
29,40
EUR
6
XPAR
00317059674EXPA1
Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
|VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
04/08/2022 09:02:04
FR0010309096
29,40
EUR
8
XPAR
00317226557EXPA1
Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
|VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
05/08/2022 09:00:45
FR0010309096
29,40
EUR
8
XPAR
00317349959EXPA1
Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220829005313/en/
Contacts:
VITURA