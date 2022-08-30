Regulatory News:

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) ("Hoffmann Green Cement" or the "Company") (Paris:ALHGR) Hoffmann Green Cement, an industrial player committed to decarbonizing the construction sector that designs and distributes innovative clinker-free cement, announces that it has signed a partnership agreement with Les Maçons Parisiens, a general contractor specializing in the construction of collective buildings in Île-de-France (Paris area). This three-year agreement includes volume commitments.

From 2022 and over the next three years, Hoffmann Green will deliver to Les Maçons Parisiens its clinker-free H-IONA and H-UKR cements for the construction of collective buildings in the Île-de-France area. The use of Hoffmann Green cements by Les Maçons Parisiens will drastically reduce the carbon footprint of future buildings such as housing, office buildings, public facilities, hospitals, clinics, homes for the elderly, social residences, etc.

Julien Blanchard and David Hoffmann, co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, said: "We are delighted to begin the second half of 2022 with the signing of this partnership with Les Maçons Parisiens, which contributes to our solid order book. This collaboration allows us to expand our commercial footprint, notably by strengthening our presence in the Île-de-France area. We are looking forward to working with this historic construction company in a strategic area for the construction sector and therefore for Hoffmann Green."

François MORTEGOUTTE, PRESIDENT and CEO of Les Maçons Parisiens, adds: "For a long time now, sustainable construction has been one of the values that we uphold and support here at Les Maçons Parisiens. Thus, the use of Hoffmann Green cement, which significantly reduces CO2 emissions in the manufacture of concrete, on our construction sites is perfectly in line with our company eco-construction and permanent innovation approach."

ABOUT HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES

Founded in 2014 and based in Bournezeau (Vendée, Western France), Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative extremely low-carbon cements with a carbon footprint 6 times lower than traditional cement that present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration to the concrete manufacturing process, superior performances than traditional cement. With one 4.0 industrial sites already operational and two new sites on the way, the Group has industrialized a genuine technological breakthrough based on alterations to cement's composition and the creation of a clean, heating-free and clinker-free manufacturing process making it a leading and unique player on a cement market that has not undergone any significant changes in the last 200 years. Within the context of the climate emergency, Hoffmann Green Cement is thus actively participating in the energy transition by working to create eco-responsible buildings and by encouraging the circular economy and the preservation of natural resources. Thanks to its unrivaled technological know-how that is constantly improving, driven by effective and cutting-edge teams, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies addresses all construction sector markets, both in France and abroad.

For further information, please go to: www.ciments-hoffmann.com

ABOUT LES MAÇONS PARISIENS

Since 1930, Les Maçons Parisiens has been a general building contractor specializing in the construction of collective buildings in Île-de-France: housing, office buildings, public facilities, hospitals, clinics, homes for the elderly, social residences, etc. These projects can be carried out as general contractors, in macro-lots or in separate lots, depending on the client's requirements.

For further information, please go to: www.lesmaconsparisiens.fr

