- (PLX AI) - Odfjell Drilling Q2 revenue USD 163 million.
- • Q2 EBIT USD 36 million
- • Q2 net income USD 22 million
|08:22
|Odfjell Drilling Ltd. reports for the second quarter and first half of 2022
|08:22
|Odfjell Drilling Ltd. - Presentation in today's Investor Conference Call
|08:10
|Odfjell Drilling Q2 EBITDA USD 79 Million
|Fr
|Odfjell Drilling Gets Five-Year Deal For Deepsea Stavanger Rig
|Do
|Odfjell Drilling Ltd: Deepsea Bollsta secures work with Shell in Namibia
|ODFJELL DRILLING LTD
|2,765
|-1,43 %