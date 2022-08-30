Anzeige
Dienstag, 30.08.2022
Aktie des Tages: Durchbruchsmeldung triggert neue Rallye!
WKN: A0JK2A ISIN: DE000A0JK2A8 
Xetra
29.08.22
17:36 Uhr
22,580 Euro
+0,220
+0,98 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.08.2022 | 08:17
Agfa-Gevaert Group and AURELIUS Group sign share purchase agreement for sale of Agfa's Offset Solutions division - Regulated information

Mortsel, Belgium - August 30, 2022 - 8.15 a.m. CET

Within the framework of its ongoing transformation process, the Agfa-Gevaert Group has signed a share purchase agreement with AURELIUS Group for the sale of its Offset Solutions division. Under the terms of the agreement, AURELIUS Group would acquire the Offset Solutions division at an enterprise value of 92 million Euro, subject to customary working capital and net financial debt adjustments as well as minority share and net pension debt deductions.

The Offset Solutions division is a global supplier to the offset printing industry, offering commercial, newspaper and packaging printers integrated prepress and printing solutions.

The proposed transaction is subject to customary employees' information and consultation processes, regulatory approvals and closing conditions. Both parties aim to complete the transaction in the course of the first quarter of 2023.

Pascal Juéry, CEO of the Agfa-Gevaert Group, said: "The expected sale of the Offset Solutions division is a major step in our ongoing transformation process. It will enable us to increase our focus on our growth businesses, which is crucial to our future success in our markets. After having examined all options, we believe that the proposed transaction is the best possible solution for all stakeholders: the employees working in the division, the customers in the offset industry and our shareholders."

Agfa was assisted by the investment bank BNP Paribas Fortis Advisory and by the law firm Linklaters.

This announcement contains inside information.

About Agfa

The Agfa-Gevaert Group is a leading company in imaging technology and IT solutions with over 150 years of experience. The Group holds four divisions: Radiology Solutions, HealthCare IT, Digital Print & Chemicals and Offset Solutions. They develop, manufacture and market analogue and digital systems for the healthcare sector, for specific industrial applications and for the printing industry. In 2021, the Group realized a turnover of 1,760 million Euro.


Contact:

Viviane Dictus
Director Corporate Communication
T +32

Attachment

  • 20220830_saltagreement Final UK (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/783cc3fa-793f-448c-acaf-e45b85589396)

© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
