Dienstag, 30.08.2022
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: THE EQUITY WARRANTS OF SAVOSOLAR CORPORATION GIVEN OBSERVATION STATUS

EXCHANGE NOTICE 30 AUGUST 2022 SHARES

Savosolar corporation published on 29 August 2022 that it has signed a
conditional share exchange agreement with VG-Shipping Oy to acquire marine
logistics company Meriaura Oy and the business of VG EcoFuel Oy, producer and
marketer of biofuels. 

Nasdaq Helsinki gives the equity warrants (SAVIHEW32021 and SAVIHEW22021) of
Savosolar Corporation observation status on the grounds of the Nasdaq First
North Growth Market - Rulebook (rule 6.3.1 article (f)). 

Nasdaq First North Growth Market - Rulebook rule 6.3.1 article (f): the Issuer
has been the subject of a reverse take-over or otherwise plans to make or has
been subject to an extensive change in its business or organization so that the
Issuer upon an overall assessment appears to be an entirely new company; 

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
