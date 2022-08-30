Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: THE EQUITY WARRANTS OF SAVOSOLAR CORPORATION GIVEN OBSERVATION STATUS

THE EQUITY WARRANTS OF SAVOSOLAR CORPORATION GIVEN OBSERVATION STATUS EXCHANGE NOTICE 30 AUGUST 2022 SHARES Savosolar corporation published on 29 August 2022 that it has signed a conditional share exchange agreement with VG-Shipping Oy to acquire marine logistics company Meriaura Oy and the business of VG EcoFuel Oy, producer and marketer of biofuels. Nasdaq Helsinki gives the equity warrants (SAVIHEW32021 and SAVIHEW22021) of Savosolar Corporation observation status on the grounds of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market - Rulebook (rule 6.3.1 article (f)). Nasdaq First North Growth Market - Rulebook rule 6.3.1 article (f): the Issuer has been the subject of a reverse take-over or otherwise plans to make or has been subject to an extensive change in its business or organization so that the Issuer upon an overall assessment appears to be an entirely new company; Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260