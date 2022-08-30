BitSight Announces Co-Founder to Move to EMEA Headquarters to Oversee Rapid Growth and Expansion in Europe

Stephen Boyer to bring extensive cybersecurity expertise to global markets

BOSTON, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BitSight, the Standard in Security Ratings, today announced that its co-founder, Stephen Boyer, will relocate to Lisbon, Portugal - the location of their EMEA headquarters - and oversee BitSight's accelerated growth, as the company continues to expand and invest heavily in the region. Boyer will maintain his role as Chief Technology Officer and will partner with the EMEA leadership team in building a long-term strategy to meet the increasing global demand for BitSight's cybersecurity ratings and data analytics solutions across the region. Boyer will also work closely with the European go-to-market teams, to continue to build strong customer relationships and broaden its presence in EMEA by leveraging the exceptional talent pool in the region. BitSight currently has more than 600 customers in EMEA where Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) grew 40% in 2021.





"Stephen is a pioneer in the cybersecurity industry and we are excited that he will be bringing his technical savvy and market expertise as we expand our global business across EMEA," said Stephen Harvey, CEO, BitSight. "BitSight is transforming how organizations measure and manage cyber risk so they can engage more confidently in the digital economy. Stephen will be instrumental in strengthening and leading the EMEA teams to bring new analytics and risk quantification capabilities to our customers. Congratulations to Stephen on this incredible opportunity; we are excited about the future and optimistic about our continued and steady growth in EMEA."

Boyer brings an established track record of innovation and cybersecurity expertise. He co-founded BitSight in 2011 and he currently serves as Chief Technology Officer and a member of the Board of Directors. Prior to founding BitSight, Boyer was President and Co-Founder of Saperix, a company that was acquired by FireMon in 2011. While at the MIT Lincoln Laboratory, Boyer was a member of the Cyber Systems and Technology Group where he led R&D programs solving large-scale national cybersecurity problems. Before MIT, he worked at Caldera Systems, an early Linux startup that went public in 2000. He is an inventor on 12 issued patents at the United States Patent and Trademark Office. Boyer is a frequent speaker at security, risk, and insurance events and has been quoted in several business (Financial Times, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal) and industry trade publications, and has appeared on broadcast television including CNBC and Fox Business. He serves as Chairman of the Supervisory Committee at the MIT Federal Credit Union where he has been a member of the committee for 18 years.

"I am thrilled to take on this role during this exciting period of BitSight's global growth and acceleration," said Stephen Boyer. "BitSight has set the bar by anticipating and driving the evolution of cybersecurity quantification and risk management into new markets and industries. We have a history of innovation having pioneered and led the market since our founding. Our teams are constantly evolving and finding opportunities to expand our analytics and risk quantification capabilities to better serve our customers and transform the way the global marketplace measures, quantifies, and manages cyber risk."

