NIAGARA-ON-THE-LAKE, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. ("Diamond Estates" or "the Company") (DWS-TSX Venture) today announced its financial results for the three-month period ending June 30, 2022 ("Q1 2023").

Q1 2023 Summary:

Revenue for Q1 2023 of $7.5 million, an increase of $0.1 million from Q1 2022 revenue of $7.4 million;

Gross margin for Q1 2023 was $3.0 million, a decrease of $0.1 million from $3.1 million in Q1 2022, while gross margin as a percentage of revenue was 40.3% for Q1 2023 compared to 41.9% in Q1 2022. However, when factoring the adjustments to cost of goods sold for the fair value of EWG inventories sold, gross margin for Q1 2023 was $3.32 million and increases to 43.2% of revenue;

EBITDA was negative $0.9 million in Q1 2023, a decrease of $1.3 million from $0.4 million in Q1 2022. The decrease is mostly attributable to softness in expected sales from our exports and agency, and an increase in selling, general and administrative expenses;

Adjusted EBITDA was negative $0.7 million in Q1 2023 when accounting for the incremental fair value of EWG inventories sold since March 2022; and

Net loss was $1.6 million, compared to a net loss of $0.4 million in Q1 2022.

Throughout the first quarter the Company's sales continued to be impacted by global conditions. The Winery experienced a resurgence in on- premise and expanded distribution within the LCBO and Grocery channels. Unfortunately, this growth was off-set by softness experienced in the export market, with more covid restrictions imposed on China, and from a cancellation of orders destined to Russia. The Agency's revenue continues to be hampered by a combination of global supply chain issues causing stock delays and churn in suppliers.

Gross margin in Q1 2023 increased, when factoring the adjustments for the fair value of EWG inventories sold, because of the contributions of the EWG acquisition. The gross margin of the agency business decreased slightly due to higher product costs, a change in sales mix from limited supply and proportionally higher retailer purchases during limited discount periods.

Subsequent Events:

Warrants

On July 1, 2020, 75,000 warrants previously issued to BMO as consideration for entering into a amended banking agreement expired unexercised.

DSUs

On August 29, 2022, the Company issued an aggregate of 30,252 deferred share units ("DSUs") in settlement of $28,438 of deferred directors' compensation.

Stock options

On August 29, 2022 the Board of Directors authorized the issuance of 200,000 stock options to a key member of management. The options have an exercise price of $0.90 and a term of 5 years, vesting as to 25% per year on each anniversary date over the next 4 years.

Our new President and CEO commenced his term as of August 1st, 2022: "I'm excited to take on my new role and see great opportunities for growth and improvement in our business results," said Andrew Howard, President and CEO. "My focus over my first six months as COO of the Estate Winery business has been to solidify the foundation of our core brands and wine portfolio via brand development, winery experiences and direct to consumer capabilities."

"I am also pleased to be leading an Import and Sales agency again. We have a terrific portfolio of premium products from around the world and our national team makes us a leading choice for suppliers. We are further enhancing our superior capabilities at Grocery and expect to see the continuation of a rebalancing between private and government retail stores in the near future. Our sales team is well positioned to support the change and the continued resurgence of On Premise across the country."

About Diamond Estates Wines and Spirits Inc.

Diamond Estates Wines and Spirits Inc. is a producer of high-quality wines and ciders as well as a sales agent for over 120 beverage alcohol brands across Canada. The Company operates four wineries, three in Ontario and one in British Columbia, that produce predominantly VQA wines under such well-known brand names as 20 Bees, Creekside, EastDell, Lakeview Cellars, Mindful, Queenston Mile, Shiny Apple Cider, Fresh, Proud Pour, Red Tractor, Seasons, Serenity, Persona and Backyard Vineyards.

Through its commercial division, Trajectory Beverage Partners, the Company is the sales agent for many leading international brands in all regions of the country as well as being a distributor in the western provinces. These recognizable brands include Josh wines from California, Fat Bastard, Meffre, Pierre Chavin and Andre Lurton wines from France, Brimincourt Champagne from France, Merlet and Larsen Cognacs from France, Kaiken wines from Argentina, Blue Nun and Erben wines from Germany, Felix Solis wines from Spain, Calabria Family Estate Wines from Australia, Saint Clair Family Estate Wines from New Zealand, Redemption Bourbon and Rye whiskies from the U.S., Gray Whale Gin from California, Storywood and Cofradia Tequilas from Mexico, Magnum Cream Liqueur from Scotland, Talamonti and Cielo wines from Italy, Catedral and Cabeca de Toiro wines from Portugal, Waterloo Beer & Radlers from Canada, Landshark Lager from the USA, Edinburgh Gin, Tamdhu, Glengoyne and Smokehead single- malt Scotch whiskies from Scotland, Islay Mist, Grand MacNish and Waterproof whiskies from Scotland, C. Mondavi & Family wines including C.K Mondavi & Charles Krug from Napa, Wize Spirits and Hounds Vodka from Canada, Bols Vodka from Amsterdam, Koyle Family Wines from Chile and Pearse Lyons whiskies and gins from Ireland.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Diamond Estates Wines and Spirits Inc. to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions which may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to: the economy generally; consumer interest in the services and products of the Company; financing; competition; and anticipated and unanticipated costs. While the Company acknowledges that subsequent events and developments may cause its views to change, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the views of the Company as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Non IFRS Financial Measure

Management uses net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) as presented in the unaudited interim condensed consolidated statements of net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) as well as "EBITDA" as a measure to assess performance of the Company. EBITDA is another financial measure and is reconciled to net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) under "Results of Operations" in the Company's MD&A.

EBITDA is a supplemental financial measure to further assist readers in assessing the Company's ability to generate income from operations before taking into account the Company's financing decisions, depreciation of property, plant and equipment and amortization of intangible assets. EBITDA comprises gross margin less operating costs before financial expenses, depreciation and amortization, non-cash expenses such as share based compensation, one time and other unusual items, and income tax. Gross margin is defined as gross profit excluding depreciation on property, plant and equipment used in production. Operating expenses excludes interest, depreciation on property, plant and equipment used in selling and administration, and amortization of intangible assets.

EBITDA does not represent the actual cash provided by the operating activities nor is it a recognized measure of financial performance under IFRS. Readers are cautioned that this measure should not be considered as a replacement for those as per the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements prepared under IFRS. The Company's definitions of this non IFRS financial measure may differ from those used by other companies.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts

Andrew Howard

President & CEO

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc.

ahoward@diamondwines.com

Ryan Conte, CPA, CA, CBV

CFO

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc.

rconte@diamondwines.com