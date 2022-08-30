Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

Manchester and London Investment Trust plc (the "Company")

The Company confirms that it entered into a closed period on 29 August 2022 (in accordance with the provisions of the Market Abuse Regulation) in relation to the announcement of the Company's results for the year ended 31 July 2022.

The Company further confirms that all inside information which the Directors and the Company may have had to the date of this announcement has been notified to a Regulatory Information Service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during this closed period.

30 August 2022

LEI: 213800HMBZXULR2EEO10