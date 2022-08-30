Researchers have studied a perovskite solar panel array with little generation loss due to high temperatures, and better performance than expected.From pv magazine USA M. Chikao and other researchers at Japan's National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology first created an optical absorption layer using a perovskite crystal structure in 1999. Nearly 25 years later, researchers are still working to stabilize solar degradation. This time around, researchers from multiple universities across the Mediterranean built and deployed a perovskite solar panel that lasted about nine months. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...