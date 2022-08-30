Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
30.08.2022
Verisante Technology, Inc. Announces Stock Option Grant

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2022 / Verisante Technology, Inc. (TSX-V NEX: VER.H) (the "Company") announces stock option grants. The Board of Directors of the Company has approved granting a total of 1,000,000 share options. The Company's four directors will each receive 250,000 share options with an exercise price of $0.10 and a three-year term commencing on September 1, 2022, subject to the terms and conditions of the Company's Stock Option Plan and regulatory approval. The Company has no other share options outstanding. The Board has set the total number of share options available under the Stock Option Plan at 2,100,000. The total issued and outstanding number of shares as of the date of this release is 21,255,006.

About the Company

Verisante's current business strategy is to identify and complete a business combination with a company in one of its target sectors that demonstrates significant growth potential and/or value creation opportunities for shareholders. While the Company may pursue a target in any industry, they intend to focus their search on companies that meet their acquisition target characteristics within the life sciences sectors, specifically: medical devices; pharmaceuticals; health data IT infrastructure; and health data analytics and big data.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Company Contact:

Thomas Braun, President & CEO
Verisante Technology, Inc.
Telephone: (604) 716-5133
Email: info@verisante.com

Forward Looking Statements:

This news release may contain forward-looking statements all of which are subject to market risks, and the possibility that the Company will not be able to achieve all of its stated goals. These statements are made based upon current expectations and actual results may differ from those projected due to a number of risks and uncertainties.

SOURCE: Verisante Technology, Inc.



https://www.accesswire.com/713977/Verisante-Technology-Inc-Announces-Stock-Option-Grant

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
