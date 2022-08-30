Anzeige
Dienstag, 30.08.2022
Neues Spiel, neues Glück: 6.250% - American Lithium reloaded?
Lantronix, Inc.: Lantronix Announces 2022 SmartEdge Channel Partner Program Award Winners

SmartEdge Channel Partner Winners Represent Lantronix's Global and Diverse Partner Ecosystem

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 30, 2022Partner Program Awards, highlighting its best channel partners of 2022. Winners were named in three regions: North America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. Awards were given for Partner of the Year, Newcomer, Innovation and Software/Services.

The winners are:
North America
SmartEdge Partner of the Year: WWT
Smartedge Newcomer: Softchoice Canada
SmartEdge Innovation: Charter Telecom
SmartEdge Software/Service: SHI

Asia Pacific
SmartEdge Newcomer: PSI
SmartEdge Innovation: Sapply
SmartEdge Software/Service: Bay Datacom

Europe/Middle East/Africa
SmartEdge Newcomer: SOL
SmartEdge Innovation: Linkwave
SmartEdge Software/Services: Data Equipment

"We are pleased to honor this year's SmartEdge Partner Program winners, all of which have exceeded our program requirements and expectations in driving sales and building long-term relationships with our mutual customers," said Roger Holliday, VP of Worldwide Sales at Lantronix.

About the SmartEdge Partner Program

Lantronix's SmartEdgePartner Program was designed to help Value-Added Resellers (VARs) and Systems Integrators (SIs) drive revenues by differentiating their offerings with Lantronix's innovative Industrial Internet of Things (IoT), Remote Environment Management (REM), Out-of-Band Management (OOBM) and Mobility/Connectivity solutions.

For more information on the Lantronix SmartEdge Partner Program, visit www.lantronix.com/partners.

About Lantronix

Lantronix Inc. is a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM), offering Software as a Service (SaaS), connectivity services, engineering services and intelligent hardware.

Lantronix enables its customers to accelerate time to market and increase operational up-time and efficiency by providing reliable, secure and connected Intelligent Edge IoT and Remote Management Gateway solutions.

Lantronix's products and services dramatically simplify the creation, development, deployment and management of IoT and IT projects across Robotics, Automotive, Wearables, Video Conferencing, Industrial, Medical, Logistics, Smart Cities, Security, Retail, Branch Office, Server Room and Datacenter applications. For more information, visit the Lantronix website.

Learn more at the Lantronix blog, which features industry discussion and updates. Follow Lantronix on Twitter, view our YouTube video libraryor connect with us on LinkedIn.

© 2022 Lantronix, Inc. All rights reserved. Lantronix is a registered trademark. Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners.

Lantronix Media Contact:
Gail Kathryn Miller
Corporate Marketing &
Communications Manager
media@lantronix.com
949-453-7158

Lantronix Analyst and Investor Contact:
Jeremy Whitaker
Chief Financial Officer
investors@lantronix.com
949-450-7241

Lantronix Sales:
sales@lantronix.com
Americas +1 (800) 422-7055 (US and Canada) or +1 949-453-3990
Europe, Middle East and Africa +31 (0)76 52 36 744
Asia Pacific + 852 3428-2338
China + 86 21-6237-8868
Japan +81 (0) 50-1354-6201
India +91 994-551-2488


