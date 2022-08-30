Swordfish.AI: Linkedin Messaging Hack to Get Messages Opened Fast

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2022 / LinkedIn is the social media platform of choice when it comes to professional business-to-business (B2B) networking online. Linkedin is a great way to connect and send messages to potential sales prospects and decision makers. For recruiters, LinkedIn can be a valuable source to find candidates to fill open job positions. One common problem with Linkedin messaging is they often go without receiving a reply or get ignored completely, if not done correctly. There is a Linkedin messaging follow-up strategy created by Swordfish AI that will help solve this problem for marketing and recruiting professionals.

What are LinkedIn Messages?

LinkedIn messages allow you to communicate with other LinkedIn members that you're connected to. You can only send a free message to your 1st-degree connections. Within Linkedin group pages, send to fellow group members for free too. Conversations with your connections can be initiated directly from your messaging page or from your connection's profile. Send a single Linkedin message to a 1st-degree connection, or start a message thread with two or more connections by sending a message to multiple recipients.

If you aren't connected, you always have the option to send a Linkedin InMail to another LinkedIn member. You must have a paid premium Linkedin account to send Inmails, and may purchase additional Inmail credits if needed.

LinkedIn messages can be used to reach potential business contacts, connect with old work colleagues, stay in touch with professional acquaintances, find companies you would like to land as new clients. LinkedIn messages can also be used to connect with potential company employers to advance your career, find new job openings, and learn about hidden networking opportunities.

How to Send a Linkedin Message

There are best practices when you send, receive, or manage message requests . For example, send a Linkedin message request to communicate with coworkers, event attendees, members who are OpenToWork or Group members that you aren't already connected with. Linkedin notifies you if you receive a message request, and you can decide to either accept or privately decline.

Sending the right message that receives a reply will help generate leads on Linkedin that are high quality and lead to more booked meetings and closed sales.

Best Linkedin Strategy for Increasing Response Rates After Sending Messages

"Sending three personalized messages simultaneously is the best linkedin messaging strategy to use. A strategic proven way to increase response to Linkedin messages is to have the cell phone number and email address of the prospect or candidate, before you actually send a Linkedin message to them," said Ben Argeband, Founder and CEO of Swordfish AI.

"Swordfish AI allows you to quickly find the mobile phone number and personal or business email address of a Linkedin profile in just a few seconds," continued Argeband.

Swordfish AI allows you to easily perform a Linkedin reverse email search or reverse phone lookup by a user's name, email address, Linkedin profile url, and more. Swordfish AI is one of the best Linkedin email finder and reverse cell phone number lookup tools out there.

With its proprietary data engine that simultaneously connects to over 200+ network data partners, it brings users the most updated and accurate contact information, including personal and business email addresses, and the prized piece of personal contact information, cell phone and mobile phone numbers through their comprehensive phone database containing millions of phone numbers. All of this can be quickly cross-referenced by their Linkedin profile url without violating the Linkedin terms of service.

"When you hit send on the Linkedin message, immediately follow-up with two things. First by sending them an email, and second by sending them a text, both referencing you just sent them a Linkedin message. Some Linkedin users aren't always active each day, and the email and text combination helps dramatically increase open rates of your Linkedin messages," said Argeband.

How Many Linkedin Messages Can Be Sent Each Day?

The main question Linkedin users continue to ask is, " How many LinkedIn messages can I send per day ?" Five detailed answers were provided to these commonly asked Linkedin messaging questions and strategies Linkedin members had.

How Many LinkedIn Messages Will You Send Each Day?

How Many Linkedin Messages Can I Send?

Increase Your Linkedin Performance Gradually

Instead of LinkedIn Group Messaging, Turn to First Degree Connections

A LinkedIn Loophole You Need to Know About

Is it Best Practice to Use a Linkedin Automation Tool to Send Linkedin Messages?

According to Linkedin, absolutely not. It is against their terms of service.

"If you're sending a very high number of messages on LinkedIn in a short amount of time, or if we detect patterns that indicate the use of an automation tool to send messages or reply to messages, your account may be restricted," stated by the Linkedin Help Center.

If a Linkedin account has been temporarily restricted, it will automatically be re-enabled at the time specified on the restriction notification. Repeated temporary restrictions may result in permanent restriction of your LinkedIn account.

While Linkedin continues to issue this warning, some users still insist on risking having their account restricted by using automation messaging tools like Octopus CRM, Phantombuster, Dux-Soup, Dripify, Expandi, or LinkedHelper.

About Swordfish AI's Linkedin Messaging, Email, and Text Strategy

Who Uses Swordfish AI?

Anyone wanting to get verified contact info quickly - cell phone numbers or emails.

Sales Professionals wanting to target and land Enterprise-Level accounts.

Sales Development Reps (SDRs) or Business Development Reps (BDRs) wanting to generate leads quickly for scheduling demo calls.

Recruiting, Human Resources (HR), Talent Acquisition, and Teams of Recruiters looking to source candidate contact information to fill open positions quickly.

CEOs and Founders looking to target more potential investors and raise money for their startup company.

Common Problems Swordfish AI Solves:

Are your Sales Development Reps (SDRs) not booking enough meetings?

Would your Account Executives (AEs) rather be talking to more sales prospects and closing more Enterprise-Level deals?

Burned out from spending too much time finding accurate decision maker cell phone numbers and emails?

Struggling to find new prospects, and then figuring out how to contact them?

Would you rather have a prospect's cell phone number to call or text them directly, instead of emails that never get replied to?

Best Use Cases for Swordfish AI:

Use in combination with your existing Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software or Applicant Tracking System (ATS). Quickly enrich your missing contact data in bulk, just with a few clicks. For Sales, enrich your CRM prospect data. For Recruiting, enrich your ATS candidate application data.

Swordfish AI works great with CRM and ATS platforms such as SalesForce, Hubspot, PipeDrive, Zohoi, Taleo, PCRecruiter, CATSone, Zoho, plus many more.

Swordfish AI is a more accurate and cost-effective alternative vs. competitors such as: Zoominfo , DiscoverOrg, RocketReach , Lusha , Uplead, SignalHire, Seamless.ai, Clearbit, ContactOut, AeroLeads, Voila Norbert, BeenVerified, Spokeo, Intelius, Radaris and many other contact finding tools and platforms.

For use with all popular online social media: Google, Linkedin, Facebook, Twitter, GitHub, StackOverflow, Dribbble, Bing, and others.

Easily enrich or export social media profiles with full contact information (personal and business email addresses, direct dial telephone numbers, cell and mobile numbers). Use with a Google Chrome Extension, or with spreadsheets and bulk import / export tool that works in minutes.

Don't take our word for it, see for yourself.

