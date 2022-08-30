DJ Aéma Groupe: SOLVENCY RATIOS AND UNREALISED CAPITAL GAINS AT THE END OF JUNE 2022

Paris, 30 August 2022

AÉMA GROUPE: SOLVENCY RATIOS

AND UNREALISED CAPITAL GAINS AT THE END OF JUNE 2022

Aéma Groupe and its affiliates announce their solvency ratios for the half-year ending 30 June 2022.

EUR m, % Q4 2021 H1 2022 SCR 2,564 2,342 Abeille Vie Own funds 4,507 4,909 Coverage ratio 176% 210% SCR 3,150 2,771 Macif Own funds 8,941 9,193 Coverage ratio 284% 332% SCR 337 336 Apivia Macif Mutuelle Own funds 647 730 Coverage ratio 192% 217% SCR 709 650 Aésio mutuelle Own funds 1,756 1,553 Coverage ratio 248% 239% SCR 7,062 6,280 Aéma Groupe Own funds 10,920 11,408 Coverage ratio 155% 182% MCR 3,342 2,916 Aéma Groupe Own funds 9,131 9,831 Coverage ratio 273% 337%

In addition, Aéma Groupe displayed a level of unrealized capital losses of EUR2,116 million and Abeille Vie unrealized capital losses of EUR1,215 million as of June 30th 2022.Further information on Aéma Groupe is available at the following address https://aemagroupe.fr/nos-publications).

ABOUT AÉMA GROUPE - Aéma Groupe is the mutual protection group born from the merger of the Macif and Aésio groups. With the acquisition of Abeille Assurances (formerly Aviva France) in 2021, Aéma Groupe is now the 5th largest insurance company in France. With more than 11 million policyholders, it employs 18,000 people and generated 11 billion euros of revenues in France. A leading mutual insurance group, multi-business, multi-brand, Aéma Groupe designs every day the contours of a fairer and more human world by placing thoughtfulness at the heart of the relationship with its members, affiliates and corporate clients. For more information: aemagroupe.fr

