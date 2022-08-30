Anzeige
30.08.2022
Aéma Groupe Aéma Groupe: SOLVENCY RATIOS AND UNREALISED CAPITAL GAINS AT THE END OF JUNE 2022 30-Aug-2022 / 10:38 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Paris, 30 August 2022

AÉMA GROUPE: SOLVENCY RATIOS

AND UNREALISED CAPITAL GAINS AT THE END OF JUNE 2022

Aéma Groupe and its affiliates announce their solvency ratios for the half-year ending 30 June 2022. 

EUR m, %    Q4 2021 H1 2022 
            SCR      2,564  2,342 
Abeille Vie      Own funds   4,507  4,909 
            Coverage ratio 176%  210% 
            SCR      3,150  2,771 
Macif         Own funds   8,941  9,193 
            Coverage ratio 284%  332% 
            SCR      337   336 
Apivia Macif Mutuelle Own funds   647   730 
            Coverage ratio 192%  217% 
            SCR      709   650 
Aésio mutuelle     Own funds   1,756  1,553 
            Coverage ratio 248%  239% 
            SCR      7,062  6,280 
Aéma Groupe      Own funds   10,920 11,408 
            Coverage ratio 155%  182% 
 
            MCR      3,342  2,916 
Aéma Groupe      Own funds   9,131  9,831 
            Coverage ratio 273%  337%

In addition, Aéma Groupe displayed a level of unrealized capital losses of EUR2,116 million and Abeille Vie unrealized capital losses of EUR1,215 million as of June 30th 2022.Further information on Aéma Groupe is available at the following address https://aemagroupe.fr/nos-publications).

ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS CONTACT

Jean-Yves Icole | Aéma Groupe, jeanyves.icole@aemagroupe.fr | 06 16 42 04 49

ABOUT AÉMA GROUPE - Aéma Groupe is the mutual protection group born from the merger of the Macif and Aésio groups. With the acquisition of Abeille Assurances (formerly Aviva France) in 2021, Aéma Groupe is now the 5th largest insurance company in France. With more than 11 million policyholders, it employs 18,000 people and generated 11 billion euros of revenues in France. A leading mutual insurance group, multi-business, multi-brand, Aéma Groupe designs every day the contours of a fairer and more human world by placing thoughtfulness at the heart of the relationship with its members, affiliates and corporate clients. For more information: aemagroupe.fr

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: AEMA Groupe: SOLVENCY RATIOS AND UNREALISED CAPITAL GAINS AT THE END OF JUNE 2022 

=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     Aéma Groupe 
         17-21, place Etienne Pernet 
         75015 Paris 
         France 
Phone:      (0)1 55 31 67 27 
Internet:    https://aemagroupe.fr/ 
ISIN:      FR0014003XY0 
Euronext Ticker: 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Issuer activities (acquisitions, sales...) 
EQS News ID:   1431099 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1431099 30-Aug-2022 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1431099&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 30, 2022 04:38 ET (08:38 GMT)

