Options Technology, the leading Capital Markets services provider, today announced the appointment of Mark Marwood to VP, Account Management, Managed Platform.

Mark joined Options as part of the first Graduate and Placement Programme intake in June 2015. He started his career as a Technical Support Engineer, supporting Options clients in the UK, US, and APAC regions.

Previously Mark was Head of Technical Account Management in North America, where he worked with clients, engineers, and project managers to enhance the effectiveness of day-to-day operations within the Platform business line.

Commenting on the appointment, Options' President and CEO, Danny Moore, said, "Mark has been a consistently high performer since he joined Options as a graduate in 2015. He is proactive, ambitious, and diligent in his work, constantly focusing on client success. This promotion is a testament to his valuable contribution to and leadership of the Technical Account Management team in the US.

Mark added, "It's been a great journey getting to this landmark moment in my career and I am extremely fortunate to work alongside some of the industry's brightest minds, talent and leadership. I look forward to continuing to work with the team to scale operations and deliver top tier services to our growing client base."

Today's news comes as the latest in a series of strategic announcements for Options, including the successful upgrade of its LD4 to TY3 circuit additional VMware Cloud Verified and Microsoft Gold Partner achievements, hosting capabilities in Aruba IT3 Bergamo, and the launch of its Quantify and Data Store products

About Options (www.options-it.com

Options Technology is the No. 1 provider of IT infrastructure to global Capital Markets firms, supporting their operations and ecosystems.

Founded in 1993, the firm began life as a hedge fund technology services provider. Today, the company provides high-performance managed trading infrastructure and cloud-enabled managed services to over 550 firms globally, providing an agile, scalable platform in an Investment Bank-grade Cybersecurity wrapper.

Options clients include the leading global investment banks, hedge funds, funds of funds, proprietary trading firms, market makers, broker/dealers, private equity houses, and exchanges. With offices in 8 key cities; New York, Toronto, Chicago, London, Belfast, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Auckland, Options are well placed to service its customers on-site and remotely.

In 2019, Options secured a significant growth investment from Abry Partners, a Boston-based sector-focused private equity firm. This investment has enabled Options to considerably accelerate its growth strategy to invest further in its technology platform and expand its reach in key financial centres globally.

Options has been named among the UK's leading growth companiesin the 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, and 2017 Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 league table.

For more on Options, please visit www.options-it.com follow us on Twitter at @Options_ITand visit our LinkedIn page

About Abry Partners (www.abry.com)

Abry is one of the most experienced and successful sector-focused private equity investment firms in North America. Since its founding in 1989, the firm has completed over $82 billion of leveraged transactions and other private equity or preferred equity placements. Currently, the firm manages over $5.0 billion of capital across their active funds.

