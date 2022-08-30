BennBridge Ltd - Rule 2.10 Announcement

Tellworth Investments

25th August 2022

To whom it may concern,

Partial withdrawal of Letter of Intent: Acquisition of CareTech Holdings plc (the "company")

On 13th April 2022, Tellworth Investments provided a Letter of Intent regarding 1,606,496 shares with voting rights in CareTech Holdings plc.

In accordance with the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers Rule 2.10 (c) (i), we wish to advise we disposed of 1,422,736 of these shares and are no longer in a position to accept or procure the acceptance of the offer in relation to those 1,422,736 shares..

Our intention in respect of 183,760 being the number of ordinary shares in CareTech Holdings plc for which we retain control of the voting rights as of 25th August 2022, remains as described in our Letter of Intent.