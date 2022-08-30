TopBrand Union: Forty-two Japanese Companies Ranked in the TopBrand Global 500

BEIJING, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 7 to 9, the 16th annual China Brand Festival took place in Changsha, a city which attracts regular visits from Chinese internet celebrities. Organized by TopBrand Union and the China Convention Exhibition and Event Society, the festival welcomed over 2200 government officials, entrepreneurs, experts and scholars at its opening ceremony, while the total number of guests exceeded 6000.

At the event, TopBrand Union unveiled new rankings, the 2022 edition of the TopBrand Global 500. The full list of companies and the research methodology are publicly available in English and Chinese at www.topbrand500.com.

Five of the top ten brands are from the technology sector, including the first four on the list. Apple is the world's most valuable brand as it is worth USD 799.81 billion. Microsoft, Google and Amazon take up the next three places, respectively, with brand valuations of USD 667.43 billion, USD 405.53 billion, and USD 402.54 billion. The oil giant Saudi Aramco takes 5th place with a valuation of USD 377.34 billion, and it is followed by 6th ranked Meta which has a brand value of USD 362.06.

The USA has 210 companies featured on the list, including over half of the top 100. In addition to the companies in the top 10, the US has prominent representatives from all other sectors in the rankings as well. They include the medical industry leaders UnitedHealth and Johnson & Johnson, which rank 8th and 10th with valuations of USD 282.01 billion and USD 278.67 billion, as well as the retail giant Walmart which is ranked 14th which has a brand worth USD 218.08 billion.

There are also 122 Chinese companies in the TopBrand Global 500, with the highest-ranked one being 9th ranked CNPC with a valuation of USD 280.28 billion. The top 20 also includes Sinopec, State Grid and Huawei, ranking 11th, 14th and 18th, respectively. Meanwhile, Taiwanese semiconductor giant TSMC is ranked 23rd, while tech leaders Tencent and Alibaba take up 29th and 30th place. Another notable entry is the wine and spirits giant, Guizhou Moutai which is ranked is 64th.

Japan is the third most represented country in the rankings, with three entries in the top 100. Automobile giant Toyota is the highest ranked one at 15th place, with a brand valuation of USD 204.52 billion, while the other two entries are 55th ranked Sony, whose brand is valued at USD 97.5 billion and NTT-AT which has a brand valued at USD 68.11 billion. Other strong brands, such as Honda, Hitachi, Panasonic, Mitsubishi, SoftBank and Nintendo also make it into the elite 500.

Some of the strong European economies are also well-represented. France has 19 companies featured on the list, including LVMH which ranks 42nd with a value of USD 114.89 billion. Other entries include Total Energies, Airbus and Michelin. There are 18 German companies in the top 500 as well, with pharmaceutical giant Merck ranked 54th, while SAP, Siemens, Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz also make it into the top 100.

The United Kingdom has 16 brands in the TopBrand Global 500, including THG which is ranked 59th and has a value of USD 87.69 billion. Other prominent entries feature AstraZeneca, Unilever, GlaxoSmithKline and Rio Tinto.

The rankings were compiled based on a research methodology designed by TopBrand Union. The research team examined a pool of 37164 companies, covering 47 major stock markets. The brand valuation methodology was refined over a period of one year and vetted by an international and independent Global Expert Review Board with over 20 thought leaders and executives. It takes into account five categories of indicators, namely: brand internationalization, brand awareness, brand management, brand reputation and core brand strength.

Prof. Wang Yong, Chairman of the Board at TopBrand Union and Secretary-General of the China Brand Festival, hopes to lead his team toward making further progress in the field of brand valuation. He is determined continue providing valuable insights into the branding industry.

