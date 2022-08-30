MAIA Biotechnology, Inc., a targeted therapy, immuno-oncology company focused on developing potential first-in-class oncology drugs ("MAIA"), today announced that it has been selected to conduct an oral presentation covering the novel THIO platform at the XIV International Round Table on Nucleosides, Nucleotides, and Nucleic Acids, which will be taking place in Stockholm, Sweden on August 28 31, 2022.

This scientific exchange presentation will summarize an unexpected, yet promising, property of MAIA's THIO platform, a modified nucleoside 6-thio-2'-deoxyguanosine (6-thio-dG;), as a potential anticancer agent. It will demonstrate the importance of cancer cell telomeric DNA structural and functional integrity, as well as therapeutically attractive opportunity to induce stress, increase innate sensing and adaptive antitumor immunity via "cancer cell self-produced" chemical modification of telomeres.

"Since their discovery, telomeres and telomerase of cancer cells have drawn significant scientific interest as attractive targets as potentially selective anti-tumor therapies. We are thrilled to have been given the opportunity to present our findings regarding the novel THIO platform as a modified nucleoside, telomerase substrate precursor, and potential anticancer agent," said Sergei Gryaznov, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of MAIA. "We have demonstrated that the compound is a potentially potent and specific anticancer agent that also activates both innate and adoptive immune systems through induction of cGAS/STING pathway. Intriguingly, administration of THIO has shown the potential to overcome resistance to immune checkpoint blockade, by anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 agents, in advanced in vivo syngeneic cancer models, leading to profound anticancer effects, and to induction of tumor type specific long-term anticancer memory in mice."

"We are delighted to have been selected to present our data at the XIV International Round Table," said Vlad Vitoc, M.D., MAIA's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "This reflects the scientific community's interest in our unique approach to treatment of cancer."

Presentation Title: "Telomerase-Driven Telomeric DNA Modification in Cancer Cells Leads to Efficient Induction of cGAS-mediated Innate and Adoptive Immune Responses"

Lead Authors: Sergei M. Gryaznov, MAIA Biotechnology, Inc., Chicago, IL and Jerry W. Shay, University of Texas, Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, TX

Dates: Sunday, August 28, 2022 to Wednesday, August 31, 2022

Location: Karolinska Institutet Campus Solna, in the building Aula Medica. Nobels väg 6, Solna

About THIO

THIO (6-thio-dG or 6-thio-2'-deoxyguanosine) is a telomere-targeting agent currently in clinical development to evaluate its activity in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), in sequential administration with cemiplimab, a PD-1 inhibitor developed by Regeneron. Telomeres play a fundamental role in the survival of cancer cells and their resistance to current therapies. THIO is being developed as a second or later line of treatment for NSCLC for patients that have progressed beyond the standard-of-care regimen of existing checkpoint inhibitors.

About MAIA Biotechnology, Inc.

MAIA is a targeted therapy, immuno-oncology company focused on the development and commercialization of potential first-in-class drugs with novel mechanisms of action that are intended to meaningfully improve and extend the lives of people with cancer. Our lead program is THIO, a potential first-in-class cancer telomere targeting agent in clinical development for the treatment of NSCLC patients with telomerase-positive cancer cells. For more information, please visit www.maiabiotech.com.

MAIA cautions that all statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this press release, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels or activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those anticipated by such statements. The use of words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "project," "intend," "future," "potential," or "continue," and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements. However, the absence of these words does not mean that statements are not forward-looking. For example, all statements we make regarding (i) the initiation, timing, cost, progress and results of our preclinical and clinical studies and our research and development programs, (ii) our ability to advance product candidates into, and successfully complete, clinical studies, (iii) the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals, (iv) our ability to develop, manufacture and commercialize our product candidates and to improve the manufacturing process, (v) the rate and degree of market acceptance of our product candidates, (vi) the size and growth potential of the markets for our product candidates and our ability to serve those markets, and (vii) our expectations regarding our ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for our product candidates, are forward looking. All forward-looking statements are based on current estimates, assumptions and expectations by our management that, although we believe to be reasonable, are inherently uncertain. Any forward-looking statement expressing an expectation or belief as to future events is expressed in good faith and believed to be reasonable at the time such forward-looking statement is made. However, these statements are not guarantees of future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties and other factors beyond our control that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. In this release, unless the context requires otherwise, "MAIA," "Company," "we," "our," and "us" refers to MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. and its subsidiaries.

