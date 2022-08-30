The vision of Turkcell Superonline: To convert the Silk Road into a fiber road, is growing stronger

Turkcell Superonline (NYSE:TKC) (BIST:TCELL) has collaborated with Equinix, which is among the most reputable and extensive digital infrastructure companies in the world. Thanks to this agreement, both companies will be able to manage the business processes and digitalization requirements of their customers more quickly and efficiently.

Turkcell Superonline, which provides lightning-fast internet services with its strong fiber infrastructure, has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Equinix; the world's leading digital infrastructure company, for regional and international activities. Both companies will benefit greatly from the collaboration and will be able to manage their customers' business processes and digitalization needs more quickly and efficiently.

This agreement, which will strengthen Turkcell Superonline's goal of turning the Silk Road into a fiber road and will also contribute to Türkiye's strong position in the region, and in the global market; which is critical for large-scale global companies between the East and the West.

The Mutual Benefit Ecosystem

Because of the partnership between Turkcell Superonline and Equinix, Turkcell will also be able to respond quickly to the needs of its corporate customers, regardless of where they are located in the world. Equinix's global customers will also be able to take full advantage of the superior global efficiency of Turkcell's fixed and digital services. With its stable, redundant, and easy-to-use fixed infrastructure, it will also meet the high-capacity needs of Equinix's business processes. In addition, global technology brands in the Equinix portfolio will be able to reach these regions swiftly through Turkcell Superonline, because of Türkiye's geographical location, as well as Turkcell Superonline's strategic steps in nearby geographic locations.

"Türkiye's position as a digital bridge between East and West is getting stronger." Emre Erdem

Emre Erdem, General Manager of Turkcell Superonline, made the following statement while emphasizing that the cooperation will strengthen Türkiye's influence in global markets: "With our cooperation, we have become and be able to meet the international needs of our corporate customers more easily and more quickly by incorporating the global, inclusive power and strong infrastructure of our solution partner into our business processes. We have opened a new door to opportunities that will make use of Türkiye's location, making it even stronger. We were able to strengthen Türkiye's position as a digital bridge connecting the East and the West. As a result, we were given the opportunity to provide data services to operators that offer global service in the OTT, CDN, and Tier-1 sectors. Thus, more companies will start to focus on our country and digital trends will start to shift toward Türkiye. This will strengthen our ecosystem. In addition to all of these benefits, it will also help Turkcell Superonline realize its vision of "Transforming the Silk Road into a fiber road."

"Those who quickly adapt to digital ecosystem cooperation models reveal the greatest value." Aslihan Gürescier

Emphasizing the importance of digital transformation, Equinix Türkiye General Manager Aslihan Gürescier stated, "We are happy to cooperate with Turkcell. In order to maintain their competitive advantage in the global market, domestic and foreign businesses in Türkiye are increasingly turning to new digital transformation solutions. As the world's leading digital infrastructure company, Equinix provides an operating environment in which digitalization is the most advanced, and businesses connect using the most modern technology. By offering digital services through our 235 plus International Business Exchange data centres situated in Türkiye and elsewhere around the world, we enable businesses to take advantage of our digital ecosystems. Those who quickly adopted to the new digital ecosystem collaboration models; that have emerged because of the accelerating digital transformation, have demonstrated the greatest value. With this collaboration, we believe we will contribute to Türkiye's strong position in the region and in the global market, which has strategic importance at the intersection of Europe and Asia."

